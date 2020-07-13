Yaara movie trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia promises a riveting tale of friendship

Yaara will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 30. (Photo: ZEE5) Yaara will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 30. (Photo: ZEE5)

The trailer of Yaara, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny D Basumatary, was released on Monday. The ZEE5 original film has been directed by ace filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

A remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story, Yaara revolves around the friendship of four criminals – Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur – who are part of the Chaukdi Gang. It traces their rise and fall.

The trailer gives a sneak peek at the friends’ coming-of-age and the crimes that they commit. It hints at things going awry and Phagun and Mitwa parting ways, only to meet again after 20 years when Mitwa gets arrested. Despite the fallout, Phagun tries to free Mitwa for old times sake. Will this rekindle their lost friendship, or will it lead to bloodshed?

The trailer also jumps between timelines. Seeing the lead actors sporting prosthetic is also raising expectations from the film.

Yaara, also starring Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd