Yaara teaser: When friendship comes in the way of crime

The teaser of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Yaara, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, is out.

From the teaser, it looks like Yaara is the story of four friends who grow up together but have always earned their money through some illegal odd jobs. As they grow older, the jobs get bigger, but their friendship sustains. The teaser also shows us a glimpse of their old age but looks like their friendship will go through some tough times.

Watch the teaser of Yaara here:

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia had earlier spoken about Yaara, and said, “Yaara is a homage to honour friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions.”

Vidyut Jammwal added, “Friendship is the only cement that will hold the world together. Yaara is a story of friends growing up together and their journey.”

Yaara has been written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. It will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 30.

