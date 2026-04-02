XO, Kitty Season 3 hits Netflix: Everything you need to know before you binge

Season 3 of XO, Kitty premiered on Netflix today, with Anna Cathcart returning as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey for her final year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, better known as KISS. All eight episodes dropped at once, which means no weekly waits and a full binge available from day one. For anyone coming in fresh or needing a refresher, here is what the show is about and why it has built such a loyal following.

XO, Kitty was created by Jenny Han and follows Kitty Song Covey as she leaves home for Seoul to attend KISS, hoping to reconnect with her late mother’s past while navigating her own love life. The series is a spinoff of Han’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy, which starred Lana Condor as Lara Jean, Kitty’s older sister. The first season premiered in 2023 with 10 episodes, followed by a second season in 2025. The show has found its own identity since then, blending K-drama storytelling sensibilities with a coming-of-age American teen drama.

How Season 2 ended

Season 2 moved Kitty’s story forward in several meaningful ways. Her scholarship was renewed, allowing her to return to KISS for senior year. She also fulfilled her late mother’s wishes by reuniting a fractured family and discovering relatives she never knew existed. And in a classic rom-com turn of events, this self-proclaimed teen matchmaker fell for her ex-boyfriend’s best friend, Min Ho, going from enemies to friends to something harder to define.

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The season ended on a cliffhanger where Kitty confessed her feelings to Min Ho just before summer break. But things were far from resolved. Her relationship with Dae appeared to be over, while her situation with Min remained unfinished. Emotionally, she was in a completely different place than where she started the season.

What Season 3 is about

The official synopsis describes Kitty returning for her final year at KISS with her senior year carefully mapped out. She plans to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future, including finally defining her relationship with Min Ho. But when surprise revelations throw her plans off course, she will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.

The trailer shows Kitty introducing her “Senior Sunset List,” which includes figuring out where she wants to go for college, having a traditional Chuseok celebration with her Korean family, and defining things with Min Ho. Naturally, things do not go as planned, and the footage suggests her romantic hopes hit obstacles, pushing her into another emotional spiral.

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A new character named Marius, played by Sule Thelwell, also joins the show this season. His arrival is expected to shake up the romantic dynamics at KISS further, with Kitty already navigating what has been described as a love quadrangle.

The Lara Jean factor

The biggest piece of casting news for Season 3 is one that fans have been hoping for since the show began. Lana Condor is officially returning as Lara Jean Song Covey, appearing in multiple episodes. This marks her first time playing the character since the film franchise ended in 2021.

The Min Ho and Kitty storyline is clearly the center of gravity for most viewers heading into this season. After two seasons of push-and-pull, fans are most excited to finally see the two confront their true feelings and move past the pretense. The slow-building romance is expected to reach a turning point this season.

Beyond the romance, Kitty’s friendships, family ties, and personal growth are equally important threads as she figures out how to balance expectations, relationships, and her own ambitions during her final year.

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