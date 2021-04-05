Wyatt Russell reveals if his Captain America has a future in MCU after Falcon and Winter Soldier

Actor Wyatt Russell, who plays the role of John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has opened up about whether his version of Captain America has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Russell plays the role of John Walker, a soldier who has been made the new Cap by the US government in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While speaking to ET, he said, “I don’t know. That’s something that Marvel — you’re not involved at all. That’s just something that, later on, becomes apparent or it doesn’t. And it has a lot to do with what fans think, I think, and how they feel about you, where they want to see things go, and that’s so far out of my control that I just try to do a good job and hopefully this one is good it’s good enough for them to make more. But it’s above my paygrade.”

Wyatt Russell’s John Walker becoming Captain America has divided the MCU fandom, with most fans saying he is not suitable to assume a mantle that Steve Rogers once held.

Also Read | Three things we need to talk about from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s latest episode

Rogers, before he retired as a superhero, bestowed his vibranium shield to Sam Wilson or Falcon, but the latter, struggling to come to terms with the realisation that the shield is nothing without the man behind it, chose to donate it to the Smithsonian museum. The government, however, had other plans and gave it to Walker.

In the comics, Walker is called US Agent righteous like Steve, but has a black-and-white view of the world and is actually jingoistic. Unlike Steve, he does not have love for humanity in general, but only America.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.