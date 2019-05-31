It’s a wrap for Henry Cavill’s Netflix series The Witcher

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher has wrapped filming. The series stars Henry Cavill in the main role of Geralt of Rivia and is based on the book series of the same name by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Andrzej’s books also inspired the uber-popular role-playing fantasy video game series of the same name.

Henry Cavill has been a huge fan of the video game and he was cast in the role after his stint as Superman fizzled out with 2017’s Justice League. It is unlikely that he will be back as Man of Steel anytime soon.

Cavill shared the news on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself and captioned it, “Season 1 of The Witcher has finally come to an end. And although I’m pulling a face here it has been an incredible journey! The cast and crew worked tirelessly throughout, everyone pitched in and brought their A game to set and I couldn’t be more proud of you all.”

He added, “Speaking of my immediate team. Jacqui, Ailbhe and Leah are consummate professionals who worked extraordinary hours to bring the Witcher to life, they were non stop improving adjusting and evolving Geralt throughout. Thank you ladies for making this journey a good one. All of those 3 am wake ups were worth it!”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the executive producer and show-runner of the series. The series will reportedly stream later this year.