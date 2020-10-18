Women of Mirzapur have always been stronger: Harshita Gaur

Harshita Gaur reprises her role of Dimpy in Mirzapur season 2. (Photo: Harshita Gaur/Instagram)

After her series Sadda Haq, Harshita Gaur found success with Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur, which is returning with the second season this Friday.

The actor recently spoke to indianexpress.com about season 2 of Mirzapur, the women in the web series and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How has life changed post-Mirzapur season one?

A lot. When I left television, I wasn’t looking for something that will require me to give a long time commitment as an actor. I was looking for different kind of work. That is when Mirzapur happened. Before entering the Mirzapur space, none of us had an idea what it will turn into. After it got over, I was getting exactly the kind of work I wanted. Also, my role in the season was considerably shorter than the rest of the cast. In the second season, the audience will see a shift in Dimpy’s character.

What can we expect from your character Dimpy in Season 2?

In season two, Dimpy is still following her principles, but her perception of reality is shifting. So, it will be interesting to see for the audience.

Mirzapur is very male-dominated. In the second season, will we see women taking charge?

Mirzapur’s story is sure being taken forward by the men, but the show has always had very powerful women. Nowhere or at any moment, we see women weaker.

What worked for the first season, and what do you think will work for the second season?

I think the fact that it was relatable. For us, the story was of two boys who take the path of crime and end up doing what they did not expect to do ever. While it is a crime story, it is also stories of humans involved.

Who do you think is the surprise element of the second season?

Since season one, everyone has been a surprise element on the show. This time, it is more exciting because of a few more additions to the cast. I was so excited to know that Vijay Varma and Priyanshu Painyuli are joining the cast.

Will you call the show a turning point of your career?

I would call it the second turning point of my career, first being Sadda Haq.

What can people expect from season 2?

The excitement among the fans for the upcoming season is exciting as well as nerve-racking. They have huge expectations, and we hope we meet them. But all I can say is, it is going to be worth the wait.

Mirzapur 2, which also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa among others, will stream on October 23 from Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd