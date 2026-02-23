Winona Ryder, Eva Green, and a Tim Burton reunion: Wednesday season 3 just announced its cast

Netflix has confirmed Wednesday Season 3 is now in production in Ireland, and the cast additions, including Eva Green as the long-lost Aunt Ophelia and Winona Ryder in a mystery role, suggest the show is not playing it safe.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 23, 2026 09:31 PM IST
Wednesday season 3Wednesday Season 3 is now in production in Dublin, Ireland, with director Tim Burton back at the helm
Nevermore Academy is open again. Netflix confirmed this week that Wednesday Season 3 has begun production near Dublin, Ireland, and along with it came a cast announcement that is hard to ignore.

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, picking up from where Season 2 left off, with Wednesday last seen heading off with Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) to try and rescue Enid (Emma Myers), who may now be permanently stuck in her alpha werewolf form after a full moon encounter. The rest of the core cast is back too, including Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing. Joanna Lumley, who appeared in four episodes of Season 2 as Grandmama Hester Frump, has been promoted to series regular.

The new additions are where things get interesting. Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, the long-lost sister of Morticia Addams who has been referenced but never seen in the Wednesday series. It is also a reunion between Green and director Tim Burton, the two having previously worked together on Dark Shadows and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar called Green “elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable,” saying those qualities make her the perfect fit for the role.

Then there is Winona Ryder, who joins as a recurring character named Tabitha. The casting marks yet another Burton reunion, the two having worked together on Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Edward Scissorhands.

Rounding out the new faces are Chris Sarandon, who voiced Jack Skellington in Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and will play a character named Balthazar; Noah Taylor, known for Peaky Blinders and Game of Thrones, as Cyrus; Oscar Morgan from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as Atticus; and Kennedy Moyer as Daisy. One notable departure is Noah B. Taylor, who appeared in Season 2 and will not be returning for Season 3.

The stakes going into this season are considerable. Season 1 of Wednesday remains the most-watched English-language series in Netflix history. Season 2, released across two parts in August and September 2025, became the fifth most-watched English-language series on the platform. The pressure to deliver a third season that lives up to both is real.

Al Gough and Miles Millar have teased that Season 3 will dig deeper into the Addams family mythology. Millar has said viewers will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets. Given that Aunt Ophelia was found in Grandmama’s basement at the end of Season 2, there is clearly a lot of story left to tell.

A release date for Wednesday Season 3 has not yet been announced.

