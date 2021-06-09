Will Paatal Lok’s Hathiram team up with Srikant and JK in The Family Man? Watch video

The much-awaited Season 2 of The Family Man, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, dropped last week and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man revolves around a world-class spy Srikant Tiwari who can hunt down terrorists but has problems when it comes to dealing with his family.

Well, it turns out, Srikant might have company soon. Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released a video, where Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of Hathiram in the web series Paatal Lok, has a conversation with Sharib Hashmi aka JK from The Family Man. The conversation hints at a crossover.

In the video, Hathiram is sitting and drinking coffee, while conversing with JK. He asks how Srikant is doing, and JK says that he is doing well, and that he is a family man. Haathiram says that indeed, one must give time to their kids. JK mentions he is going on a trip with Srikant, but he can’t reveal details as it is ‘confidential’. Haathiram says that nothing is confidential, when it comes to cops.

In between the conversation, Srikant calls Hathiram. JK is gobsmacked and asks him how did Hathiram get a call from Srikant. Hathiram answers, “You don’t tell me all the confidential matters anyway. Srikant is calling me.” JK tells him nervously that Hathiram is suited for Chennai weather, to which Hathiram answers, “C is not only for Chennai. There are other words with C”

Well, it remains to be seen whether Hathiram will feature in The Family Man.