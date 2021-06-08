Will Loki have a love interest in the new Disney Plus Hotstar series? Here’s what Tom Hiddleston has to say

Loki, the God of Mischief, is all set to wreak havoc on your Wednesdays. A lot of interesting details are being revealed about the character, just ahead of the Disney Plus Hotstar series. The latest teaser for the series shows a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of the Time Variance Authority file on the Marvel character, and where his sex is listed, it says “fluid.” This provides more fuel to the continuous discussion that fans have been having about Loki’s love interest.

In a recent interview to Collider, Tom Hiddleston, who has been playing Loki for over a decade, was asked whether the series will feature Loki’s love interest. Hiddleston said, “They say in order to have [a relationship], the first stable relationship you need to have, is with yourself. Loki is still working on that. But it’s an interesting question, I’ve always been interested in the comics, in the individuals Loki allows himself to get close to, and feel vulnerable.”

Talking about Season 2, Tom Hiddleston said, “I loved making this. We made it during the course of a pandemic. Everyone on the crew became very invested in each other, during these challenging times. The people involved were absolutely extraordinary in their skill level, and generosity of spirit. I’ve played this role a while, died three times. I know now, for me to have any expectations to what happens next is a fool’s errand, but I’m along for the ride.” Loki died in Thor, and then Thor: Dark World, and it was assumed that we won’t see him again after Avengers: Infinity War. Though he had been killed in Infinity War by Thanos (Josh Brolin), we saw him again during the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame.

The Disney Plus Hotstar series Loki picks up from his disappearance with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, where the God Of Mischief had escaped into another timeline. This alternate Loki hasn’t been on the path of redemption, instead, this is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. So, he’s a tad baffled, and there are several ways that this storyline could go.