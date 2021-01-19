Will implement changes in Tandav: Ali Abbas Zafar

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday said he would make changes in his political web-series Tandav owing to the concerns raised by the Information amd Broadcasting Ministry regarding some portions of the show.

Zafar’s statement came a day after he issued an “unconditional apology” on behalf of team Tandav for hurting sentiments of a section of audience. The Amazon Prime video show, headlined by Saif Ali Khan, has been at the receiving end of criticism by the leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and others for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods and hurting sentiments of Hindus. The call for boycott of Tandav has also been raised on Twitter since the show released on January 15.

The latest statement, posted by Zafar on Twitter, read that the makers have decided to implement changes in the controversial portions in the series.

“We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” read the statement.

Tandav features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni among others in pivotal parts.