Gauri Khan gets ready to revamp Kabir Khan’s plush home in just one day

After designing Manish Malhotra’s home, the next episode of Gauri Khan’s debut series Dream Homes, features director Kabir Khan. The teaser shared by Gauri shows her stress as she raced against time to redesign Kabir’s house. Gauri is heard saying, “I have never worked with such a tight timeline before.”

Gauri believes that Kabir’s luxurious home on the 17th floor needs some remodelling, and Kabir has agreed to the redesigning because of her keen sense of aesthetics and design. But Gauri is tense because he has only given her one day’s time.

The designer said that it is difficult to revamp a space in a single day, yet she nevertheless spruces it up and does it. She stated that “Think and be yourself” served as her inspiration for Kabir’s theme because she is aware of how important having the proper professional workspace is for productivity.

Further, Kabir spoke about his relationship with Gauri, Kabir said, “Gauri and I go way long back. All the way to Delhi and we were also in the same school, Modern School. He also opened about the evolution of his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and thanked him by saying, “Shah Rukh gave me his notes to study from. They were really expensive well made notes and I think I did well in film school because of those notes.”

Talking about her show, Gauri had told Mirchi, “The concept of the show is first of its kind and this is a design show. We have not had many in this space. It also happens to be my debut as a host on a show. I had a tough time being a host on the show.”