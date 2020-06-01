Why you should watch Guardian: The Lonely and Great God on Netflix

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, streaming on Netflix, is perfect binge-watch material. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, streaming on Netflix, is perfect binge-watch material.

Among Netflix’s new offerings for June is a mega-hit from Korea. Titled Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, the K-drama went on to become a cultural phenomenon upon its TV release. And it is really easy to see why.

Taking off from Korean folklore, Goblin refers to an immortal, spiritual being who helps human beings through tough times or not, depending on his whims. The titular Goblin here is played by none other than Train to Busan star Gong Yoo. He plays the role of Kim Shin, an over 900-year-old immortal God who is fated to live with an invisible sword stuck to his chest, till his “Goblin Bride” pulls it out.

Even though the show centres around this premise, don’t let the mythology put you off. Because Goblin has something to offer for everyone. Apart from the historical and mythological aspect of the story, there is lots of romance, comedy, action, and even an adorable bromance to keep you hooked. This is one of the shows that defies the saying “too many cooks spoil the broth”. It isn’t simply a mix of different elements, but a very well-constructed puzzle that all comes together piece by piece. And you really cannot go wrong with a solid ensemble cast and some brilliant writing.



Gong Yoo is sure to surprise you. Riding on the success of Train to Busan, Yoo had already established himself as a bankable actor in Korea when he took on this role. In a way, he elevated this show (and himself) to new heights. He is in his dark and yet, loveable best, all while looking really good.

The other main characters, namely Grim Reaper, the Goblin Bride Ji Eun Tak, Sunny and Deok Hwa the chaebol, only add to the drama’s charm. In true Korean drama fashion, the show gives us many moments to root for them, and of course, they are all connected through different lifetimes.

Goblin is perfect binge-watch material. With 16 episodes, the show will make you feel many emotions and keep you invested. If you are new to the world of K-dramas, this is arguably the best place to start.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God or Goblin is streaming on Netflix.

