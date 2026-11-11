‘Before becoming a director, get married’: Why Sooraj Barjatya’s mother forced him to wed at age 21

Kapil Sharma is bringing a big Bollywood family reunion to the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian has released a new teaser featuring filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and the cast of his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The episode will see Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire join Kapil on the show.

Taking a dig at the unusually large gathering, Kapil joked that, for the first time, the number of people on stage was almost equal to those seated in the audience.

Sooraj Barjatya reveals why his mother wanted him to marry at 21

One of the funniest moments in the teaser comes when the conversation turns to Sooraj Barjatya’s fascination with weddings and family relationships in his films.