‘Before becoming a director, get married’: Why Sooraj Barjatya’s mother forced him to wed at age 21

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Kapil Sharma is bringing a big Bollywood family reunion to the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian has released a new teaser featuring filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and the cast of his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The episode will see Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire join Kapil on the show.
Taking a dig at the unusually large gathering, Kapil joked that, for the first time, the number of people on stage was almost equal to those seated in the audience.
Sooraj Barjatya reveals why his mother wanted him to marry at 21
One of the funniest moments in the teaser comes when the conversation turns to Sooraj Barjatya’s fascination with weddings and family relationships in his films.
Ayushmann Khurrana brings up the fact that the filmmaker got married at just 21 and quips, “He got married at the age of 21. Now ask him if these wedding movies come from a place of trauma, love, or what.”
Sooraj then reveals the reason behind his early marriage. Recalling his mother’s concerns, he says, “I said I wanted to direct, my mother was worried I’d fall in love with some actress. So her condition was that before becoming a director, get married.”
The filmmaker also shares that he has been married for 40 years.
Kapil Sharma jokes about Sooraj Barjatya’s family casting
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is working with Sooraj Barjatya for the first time in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, also shares an anecdote about his own wedding to Tahira Kashyap. The actor had refused to sit on a mare or wear a sehra during his real-life wedding. However, Sooraj made him do both for the film.
Taking the joke further, Kapil compares the filmmaker’s casting style to ordering an entire family package.
“Pack two moms, two dads, two aunts. I already have the bride and groom,” he jokes, referring to the many family members who feature in Sooraj’s films.
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Yeh Prem Mol Liya a detox for Sharvari
The teaser also features a playful exchange between Kapil Sharma and Sharvari. The actor, who has been part of action-heavy projects such as Bunty Aur Babli 2, Munjya and Alpha, is asked whether working with Sooraj Barjatya was like a detox after all the action and thievery.
The banter continues as the cast jokes about the filmmaker’s almost divine presence on set. Recalling his aura, Seema Pahwa says, “We felt that whenever sir spoke, a halo would appear behind Sooraj ji, and his hand would rise in blessing.”
The teaser also features The Great Indian Kapil Show regulars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover interacting with the guests, adding to the laughter and chaos.
About Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2022 film Uunchai. The upcoming family entertainer features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles.
The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire. Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film has music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
The project also reunites Sooraj with Himesh after their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026.