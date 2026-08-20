Why Operation Safed Sagar pays tribute to late comedian Raju Srivastava after every episode

Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar, the six-part military drama revisiting the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War, has been drawing attention since its premiere on August 7. Amid the conversation around the Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth-starrer, one detail at the end of every episode has also caught viewers’ attention: a special note thanking late comedian Raju Srivastava.

The tribute has a deeply personal connection to the series. Raju was the paternal uncle of creator Kushal Srivastava and, according to Kushal, played an important role in his journey from the Indian Air Force to filmmaking. He also knew about Operation Safed Sagar while the project was being developed and helped Kushal and the team through his connections.

Why does Operation Safed Sagar thank Raju Srivastava?

Kushal Srivastava spent seven years in the Indian Air Force before deciding to pursue filmmaking. His interest in cinema, however, began much earlier, with Raju Srivastava giving him an early glimpse of the film industry when he was a child.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Kushal recalled that when he eventually told his uncle he wanted to leave the Air Force and pursue films, Raju initially joked about his ambition before helping him make the transition.

“Years ago when I told my chacha that I want to do something so that the whole world knows my name, he joked that I should install hand-pumps everywhere with my name on them. But when he realised I was serious about joining the film industry, he helped me secure permission to leave the Indian Air Force,” he told Mid-Day.

Kushal later moved to Mumbai to study filmmaking and stayed with Raju, who would read his scripts and share his thoughts on storytelling.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav claims he suffered Rs 250 crore loss in 13 years: ‘Nobody can buy me’

Story continues below this ad

Raju Srivastava knew about the Netflix series

Raju Srivastava’s daughter, Antara Srivastava, who is also an associate director on the series, shared that the project was initially conceived as a film.

“We had the cast and script locked. Then we faced a setback as COVID-19 happened. Later, we decided to develop it as a series, and around May 2022, Netflix gave us a go-ahead,” Antara told Mid-Day.

“This was the last project Papa knew about. This is a family show for us as our family has gone through a lot while making it,” she added.

The project was approved by Netflix just months before Raju Srivastava died in September 2022.

Story continues below this ad

In a separate conversation with India Today, Kushal Srivastava spoke about Raju’s involvement in the project and the fact that he never got to see the finished series.

“It’s sad that he couldn’t watch the project. But at least it started in front of him. He knew we were doing this and we had gotten all the approvals. We also took some help,” he said.

Kushal later clarified that Raju Srivastava’s contribution was not about producing the project or directly getting it made for his nephew. Instead, his goodwill and network helped the team reach the right people while seeking permissions.

“He was so well known and connected. He really helped us reach the right people through his network,” Kushal said.

Story continues below this ad

How Raju Srivastava inspired Kushal Srivastava to become a filmmaker

Kushal Srivastava recalled Raju Srivastava taking him to film sets in Bombay when he was in Class 6, giving him his first glimpse into how films were made. He saw a director scold actors including Johnny Lever and Raju after a scene and was surprised to learn that the director was the one calling the shots.

“I asked him what he was doing, and he explained that the director leads the film. I was shocked that someone like Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t get angry himself; he is asked by a director to emote. And in return, these actors can make the world cry and laugh. That’s when I decided to become a director.”

Years later, Kushal Srivastava joined the Indian Air Force and served for seven years before pursuing filmmaking. He went on to assist directors including JP Dutta and Anurag Basu before making his directorial debut with Vodka Diaries.

About Operation Safed Sagar

Directed by Oni Sen and created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Operation Safed Sagar revisits the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War.

Story continues below this ad

The series stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, among others.

Kushal’s next Air Force project

Kushal Srivastava is continuing his association with the Indian Air Force with The Last Salute, an upcoming documentary about the MiG-21’s 62-year journey with the force.

The documentary features Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and pilots who have flown the aircraft over the years, combining personal memories, archival material and stories from its decades of service.

The Last Salute will premiere on Netflix on August 26, while Operation Safed Sagar is currently streaming on the platform.