Here is why Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan won’t play Ms Marvel

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is best known for Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. (Photo: Netflix) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is best known for Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. (Photo: Netflix)

Sri Lankan origin Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who is receiving acclaim for the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever, has said she will not play the role of Ms Marvel despite many of her fans clamouring for her to do so.

The reason, Maitreyi explains, is that she is not a Pakistani and it would be unfair for her to do the role. Ms Marvel, according to the lore, is the alter-ego of a Pakistani-American called Kamala Khan.

While speaking to ET Online, she said, “If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn’t want to see a Pakistani girl playing (her). I would say, ‘Really? You couldn’t find anybody who was Tamil?’ So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair.”

Maitreyi, however, did not rule out playing a Marvel superhero in future. She added, “Trust me, I’d love to be a superhero. I love Marvel so much. I could be the daughter of Deadpool or his apprentice or something. Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense, Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes.”

Never Have I Ever, meanwhile, received highly positive reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik wrote about it, “Never Have I Ever is akin to a bumpy roller coaster ride, a ride which you got on after standing in line for five hours — that’s the duration of the entire first season — and after the ride ends, you feel shortchanged. Maybe it is the generic nature of the ride, or the quick fixes that the show’s creators have slapped on to get it going. It’s enjoyable in parts, sure, but stops short of being an exhilarating experience.”

