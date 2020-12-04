Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark Sonia Rathee's big debut. (Photo: Sonia Rathee/Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor on Thursday announced the cast of the much anticipated Broken But Beautiful 3. While Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will play the male lead, newcomer Sonia Rathee will be seen as the romantic interest in the intense love story.

While fans have been excited about Shukla’s debut on the digital platform, not much is known about his leading lady. Here’s all that you need to know about Sonia Rathee.

Who is Sonia Rathee?

Originally from Haryana, 25-year-old Sonia Rathee is an American-Indian actor and dancer. Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark her big debut in the Hindi entertainment industry. She has earlier worked as a production designer.

On bagging the show, the actor said in a statement, “I was drawn to Rumi’s character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing how I’m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all, I’m getting to work with such incredible people! To say I’m excited is an understatement.”

Sonia Rathee’s family

Sonia Rathee is the sister of Ankur Rathee, a popular face on the web. Ankur has been part of shows like Four More Shots Please, MOM: Mission Over Mars, Made in Heaven among others. The siblings have worked together in the film 100: The Tribute.

Sonia Rathee’s interests

Apart from production and acting, Sonia Rathee is a trained dancer. She has been performing in America, and has even shot several videos with brother Ankur Rathee.

Sonia Rathee’s other work

While Ekta Kapoor is introducing Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3, she has previously acted in a Filter Copy video opposite TV actor Vishal Vashishtha.

Sonia Rathee’s YouTube channel

The actor also has a YouTube channel featuring her dance videos. Sonia Rathee clearly enjoys Bollywood dancing as most of her performances are on 90s hit numbers.

Check out Sonia Rathee’s photos and videos

Broken But Beautiful 3 will go on floors soon and it will reportedly launch on Valentine’s Day, next year. The show will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

