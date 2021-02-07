Who is Gehana Vasisth?

scorecardresearch
February 7, 2021
A native of Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh, Gehana Vasisth was born in 1988.

February 7, 2021
Gehana Vasisth, who has been booked in a porn racket, is a model and an actor. Gehana is the actor’s stage name, her real name is Vandana Tiwari. A native of Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh, Gehana was born in 1988.

Gehana’s first gig was a TV ad for Monte Carlo. After that, she did some more advertisements for various brands. Later, she became an anchor with Sahara One channel.

Gehana became a well-known name when she won 2012’s Miss Asia Bikini contest. She had a lead role in the Star Plus TV show Behenein.

One of her best known appearances is AltBalaji’s erotic web series Gandii Baat in a season 3 episode.

In addition, the actor has appeared in various item numbers in movies like Operation Duryodhana, Peigal Jaakkirathai, Preminchu Pilladu, among others.

She has also acted in Telugu and Hindi movies like Btech Love story, Luckhnowi Ishq, and so on. In 2019, Gehana suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

