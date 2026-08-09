Who is BS Dhanoa? The real-life IAF officer played by Jimmy Shergill in Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar has quickly become a favourite among viewers, with Jimmy Shergill’s portrayal of Wing Commander BS Dhanoa emerging as one of the most talked-about aspects of the Netflix series. Gritty, composed and commanding, Shergill’s Dhanoa is the kind of leader who rarely needs to raise his voice to make his presence felt. But behind the character is a real-life Air Force officer whose journey is far more remarkable than fiction.

Birender Singh Dhanoa was the commanding officer of the Indian Air Force’s No 17 Squadron, famously known as the Golden Arrows, during the 1999 Kargil War. At a time when the IAF was being pushed into an unprecedented form of high-altitude warfare, Dhanoa was responsible for leading his men through an environment where every decision carried enormous consequences.

From fighter pilot to Kargil commander

Birender Singh Dhanoa was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1978. Over the course of his career, he flew several fighter aircrafts, including the MiG-21, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI. He was also a qualified flying instructor. By the time the Kargil conflict erupted in 1999, Dhanoa was commanding the Golden Arrows, which operated MiG-21s. The squadron became an important part of Operation Safed Sagar, the IAF’s air campaign in support of the Indian Army during the Kargil War.

The conditions were extraordinarily difficult. The aircraft had to operate over high-altitude mountainous terrain, where altitude, weather, visibility and weapon performance all presented unique challenges.

Yet, under Dhanoa’s leadership, the Golden Arrows adapted. According to his official biographical record, the squadron developed innovative methods of conducting night bombing at high altitudes. The risks were enormous, but the squadron delivered.

The Golden Arrows were subsequently adjudged the best fighter squadron of Headquarters Western Air Command. Dhanoa was also awarded the Yudh Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for his service during the conflict.

For Birender Singh Dhanoa, however, Kargil was not simply a chapter of military history. It was a period that tested the mettle of an entire generation of Air Force personnel.

Story continues below this ad

Recalling those days, Dhanoa had previously told ANI, “Kargil, May, 1999 was a big surprise. In fact, when my squadron was asked to move, we had no idea that we are likely to go into a combat. It was on 21st of May, we realised something can happen. All of us were very excited because after 1971 we were going to drop our weapon for the first time in anger.” That excitement, however, came with the sobering reality of combat.

Kargil was not the end

What makes Birender Singh Dhanoa’s story particularly inspiring is that his journey did not end with Kargil. Over the following years, he went on to hold several important operational and command positions within the IAF, including senior appointments at Air Headquarters and the Western and Eastern Air Commands. His career eventually took him to the very top.

In December 2016, Dhanoa became the Chief of the Air Staff, a position he held until September 2019. He also served as Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee in 2019. As Air Chief, he led the IAF during a crucial period, including the Balakot air strikes in February 2019. His tenure involved strengthening the force’s operational preparedness, training and capabilities as the IAF sought to retain its air dominance.

The man who had once led a squadron of MiG-21s through the treacherous skies of Kargil had now risen to command the entire Indian Air Force.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read – Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? Kargil hero played by Siddharth in Operation Safed Sagar

‘It took us back to the old days’

Birender Singh Dhanoa’s connection with Operation Safed Sagar makes the Netflix series even more significant. He has been involved with the project as an adviser and has spoken about the importance of telling this story. “The most important purpose was that the young girls and boys have stars in their eyes when they join the air force. Nobody had told the role of the Air Force in Kargil before,” Dhanoa said at the show’s launch event.

His words also explain why stories such as Operation Safed Sagar matter.

For decades, the Kargil War has largely been remembered through images of soldiers fighting on the treacherous mountains. But the conflict was also fought in the skies, where fighter pilots had to navigate extraordinary terrain and unprecedented operational challenges. Dhanoa was one of the men entrusted with that responsibility.

Story continues below this ad

And perhaps the most inspiring part of his story is not that he eventually became the Air Chief. It is that his journey from a young fighter pilot to a squadron commander, from Kargil to the highest office in the IAF, was built over decades of service, difficult decisions and an unwavering commitment to the men who flew under his command.

Today, Jimmy Shergill’s portrayal has introduced Birender Singh Dhanoa’s story to a new generation.

But behind the screen character is a real officer whose life is a reminder that leadership is not simply about being at the front. Sometimes, it is about carrying the weight of every person who follows you—and still finding the courage to make the call.