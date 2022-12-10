Who is Amit Lodha, the IPS officer who has been suspended for Netflix series Khakee The Bihar Chapter?

The Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, led by actor Karan Tacker and created by Neeraj Pandey, has been garnering a positive response from the audience and critics. The show is based on a chapter from IPS officer Amit Lodha’s life, which he documented in the book The Bihar Diaries. But instead of celebrating the success of the web series, the IPS officer Lodha is courting controversy.

He has been suspended after a case was registered against him on charges of corruption and for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post.

According to an official statement, Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with the streaming platform and the production house, Friday Storytellers, while he was in the position of an IPS officer. The statement said that during the investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true, based on which a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act IPC Act.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amit Lodha:

Amit Lodha looked up to men in uniform from a young age

Born in Rajasthan, Amit Lodha always idolised men in uniform. His maternal grandfather was an IAS officer. But since he was a shy person, he never thought that he will ever become a police officer and will wear the Khakee uniform.

Amit Lodha cracked the IIT entrance exam on his first attempt

Amit put his focus on academics and cracked the IIT entrance exam on the first attempt. But his journey at IIT was not a great one. Speaking of his experience, he told BetterIndia, “I failed at everything. I suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts. I thought I was the unluckiest person in the world. My grades were the worst, and my interpersonal relations poor. My friends liked me for the goodness of heart. But even they stayed away from me because I was quiet and perceived to be strange. Never invited to parties or the first choice for sharing rooms. I could never fit in.”

Experience at IIT led to Amit Lodha trying for the UPSC examination

After an unpleasant experience at IIT, Amit appeared for the UPSC examination and cleared that as well. He became an IPS officer in 1988 and soon made his way into the hearts of people because of the personal connection he maintained with them. He became the SP of Nalanda when he was 25 years old and then, SSP of Muzaffarpur.

His tenure in Rajasthan

Before being posted in Bihar, Amit built a strong connection with people in Rajasthan. He told them to contact him on his landline number whenever they felt the need.

Amit Lodha’s fall

There was a time when Amit Lodha was hoping for a promotion but his hopes crashed after the government changed. During his TED Talk, he shared, “The government changed and I was relegated to a post where there were no bodyguards, no bungalows and no salary. I started feeling as if all my fans have deserted me. I was very frustrated and it spilt over to my family life.”

What made Amit Lodha a national hero?

During his days of service in Bihar, Amit caught hold of ‘Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura’. He dismantled the Mahto gang who were charged with several murder cases including the murders of two policemen during their jailbreak. Amit took three months and after an intense cat-and-mouse chase across three states, he managed to nab the dreaded gangster.

The honours won by Amit Lodha

During his service, he was also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry and the Internal Security Medal.

Amit Lodha’s books

Amit’s first book Bihar Diaries (2018) recorded his chase of the dreaded gangster Mahto (though he did not name him in his book). The book became a hit and inspired the Netflix series. He also wrote another book Life in the Uniform which was released in 2021. It gave an account of Amit’s journey to UPSC.