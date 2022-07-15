Who are the brothers Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan dated? Internet sleuths solve Koffee with Karan mystery

Fans might have been put off by the repeated inside jokes shared between Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan, but that didn’t stop them from trying to fit in. A recurring subject on the episode was Janhvi and Sara’s dating history.

While only the briefest hints were made about both of them having dated Kartik Aaryan — he was never mentioned by name — but Karan did reveal, much to Janhvi and Sara’s surprise, that they dated siblings in the past.

“I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before…” he said, leaving them visibly red in the face. Karan continued, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.”

While neither Janhvi nor Sara revealed the identity of the two brothers that they had dated at the same time, internet sleuths soon got on the case. And they appear to have solved it already. “For everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it’s these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of maharashtra! THANK ME LATER,” one person tweeted.

For everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it's these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of maharashtra!

Several people had posted tweets, desperate to know who the two brothers were. “Okay omg I need all the names of the brothers and exes and everything Sara & Janhvi talked about today on #KoffeewithKaranSeason7,” one person had written. “Can anyone say who Were those two brothers/siblings Sara and janhvi dated?? I’m confused,” another fan commented.

Sara had spoken about dating Veer Pahariya in an interview with Filmfare. “He’s [Veer Pahariya] the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life,” she was quoted as saying. Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya appear to be on good terms. He comments on her Instagram pictures often.