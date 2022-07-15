scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Who are the brothers Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan dated? Internet sleuths solve Koffee with Karan mystery

Fans were left scratching their heads after Thursday's episode of Koffee with Karan, when Karan Johar revealed that Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan had dated brothers at around the same time.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 10:23:58 am
sara ali khan janhvi kapoor new photosSara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are often spotted together. (Photo: Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Fans might have been put off by the repeated inside jokes shared between Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on Thursday’s episode of Koffee with Karan, but that didn’t stop them from trying to fit in. A recurring subject on the episode was Janhvi and Sara’s dating history.

While only the briefest hints were made about both of them having dated Kartik Aaryan — he was never mentioned by name — but Karan did reveal, much to Janhvi and Sara’s surprise, that they dated siblings in the past.

Also read |Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor might go down as the most boring guests in the history of Koffee with Karan. Here’s why

“I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before…” he said, leaving them visibly red in the face. Karan continued, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.”

While neither Janhvi nor Sara revealed the identity of the two brothers that they had dated at the same time, internet sleuths soon got on the case. And they appear to have solved it already. “For everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it’s these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of maharashtra! THANK ME LATER,” one person tweeted.

 

Several people had posted tweets, desperate to know who the two brothers were. “Okay omg I need all the names of the brothers and exes and everything Sara & Janhvi talked about today on #KoffeewithKaranSeason7,” one person had written. “Can anyone say who Were those two brothers/siblings Sara and janhvi dated?? I’m confused,” another fan commented.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...
A screengrab of a Diet Sabya post with fans posting their guesses.

Sara had spoken about dating Veer Pahariya in an interview with Filmfare. “He’s [Veer Pahariya] the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life,” she was quoted as saying. Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya appear to be on good terms. He comments on her Instagram pictures often.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Deepike Padukone Katrina Kaif
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, here are 7 doppelgangers of Bollywood divas
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement