When Tom Hiddleston wanted ‘nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie’

British actor Tom Hiddleston is best known for playing the god of mischief Loki in MCU movies. He first appeared as Loki in 2009’s Thor. Loki was the main villain in 2012’s The Avengers, and during the promotions of that film, Tom opened up about his Indian connection.

Tom had then shared with The Hindustan Times that his sister lives in Chennai, and it’s his family in India that keeps him connected to the happenings of the Indian film industry. “I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie,” he had said.

The actor also expressed his appreciation for Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in the same interview. “My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan in an airplane. I loved it.”

Since 2012’s The Avengers, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has appeared in various Avengers films. His character died in 2018’s Avengers Infinity War, but in 2019’s Avengers Endgame, Loki appeared again as the Avengers travelled back in time. In that timeline, Loki vanished with the Tesseract and the events of the Disney+ Hotstar series Loki follow that version of the character.

“This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film,” Tom previously told TV Insider.

Loki starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 9.