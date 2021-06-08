When Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor, watch video

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2009’s Thor, and twelve years later, the character is all set to have his own series starting June 9. But did you know that Tom had initially auditioned to play Thor?

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Tom revealed that he actually never auditioned to play Loki and his three-month audition process before the first Thor film was all centered around him trying to get the role of the God of Thunder.

Tom Hiddleston shared, “Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn’t have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the agreement was, if you’re over 6 foot and you’ve got blond hair, you can come and have a pop at it. So I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

Thor director Kenneth Branagh also talked about the audition in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “Tom gave you an impression that he could be ready for anything, performance-wise. Tom has a wild imagination, so does Loki. He’s got a mischievous sense of humor and he was ready to play. It felt like he had a star personality, but he was a team player.”

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson starrer Loki starts streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 9.