When Sobhita Dhulipala’s hilariously botched up her Netflix ‘auditions’, see video

Netflix on Monday released a hilarious video compiling ‘audition tapes’ of Bard of Blood actor Sobhita Dhulipala who is trying her best to get a role in the streaming platform’s shows like Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

In the tapes, the actor repeatedly gets into the role too seriously, often needing intervention. For instance, in her audition for the role of Jojo Mascarenas, Sobhita gets carried away and begins to shout, even yelling at a man who tries to calm her down.

“Main character mein aa gayi (I immersed myself into the character). There is a thing called method acting,” she claims.

The next audition tape is for Lust Stories (the role that apparently Radhika Apte snatched from Sobhita Dhulipala’s jaws). She finds it hard to get into a romantic frame of mind. But when she does, it becomes too maudlin and she cannot stop weeping.

The fact that Sobhita came with props does not help as she finds them hard to let go — she is so much into her character, after all.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s earlier ‘auditions’ for Netflix shows may have failed but she did bag Bard of Blood, an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi’s espionage novel of the same name. The series, starring Emraan Hashmi, begins streaming on September 27.