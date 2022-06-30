When Kapil Sharma refused to admit he has a girlfriend, and Karan Johar asked him, ‘So, what do you do for sex?’

Koffee with Karan will return with its seventh season on July 7, and host Karan Johar is already playing up the show’s snackable, guilty pleasure reputation in the promos. Ahead of the show’s return, here’s looking back at a moment that defines exactly what Koffee with Karan is about — a show in which Karan asks deeply personal, and potentially scandalous questions to celebrities who are often caught with their guard down.

In a 2017 episode, Karan hosted comedian and television personality Kapil Sharma on his couch, and proceeded to ask him questions about his humble beginnings, as well as his controversial drunk tweet at PM Narendra Modi. But Karan was also interested in knowing about Kapil’s love life, about which the comedian had never spoken at the time. Kapil blushed and refused to talk about the subject, but as his fans would probably know, he was dating his future wife Ginni Chatrath at the time. In fact, Kapil and Ginni would tie the knot the very next year, and now have two children.

Karan asked him in Hindi, “I normally ask my guests a lot of personal questions, but we don’t know anything about your personal life. All we know is that you make people laugh and that you attract the biggest celebrities to your show. What is happening in your romantic life?” Kapil replied, “I fall in love every year, most recently I’ve developed a crush on Deepika Padukone.”

Karan said that this is a celebrity crush, and asked him if he actually has a meaningful someone in his life. “Do you have a girlfriend?” he asked, and once again, Kapil evaded the question, and said that he has many ‘girl friends’. “Why are you blushing?” Karan asked, and said that he’s behaving like a teenager.

“I don’t want to be mature,” Kapil said, trying his best to move on from the subject, but Karan wasn’t having it. He asked, “So, what do you do for sex?” And Kapil was stunned into silence. “It’s a need,” Karan said, as Kapil opened and closed his mouth, looked around, and said after a long silence, “Is this Koffee with Karan, or is it something else with Karan? Kya hai yeh?”

Karan took that as his cue to cut to commercial, and said proudly, “Alright, stumped Kapil Sharma for absolutely no reason! All I asked him was what he does for sex.” Upon returning from the break, Karan simply refused to move on from the topic, and asked Kapil if he was ready with an answer. Kapil said, “When I wake up at 4 or 5 am, I watch a lot of spiritual programmes on TV, and that takes your mind off these things… This is a lie that I’ve said in a very sweet manner.”

Since then, of course, Kapil has spoken frequently and lovingly about Ginni. In interviews, on social media, and on his recent Netflix standup special I’m Not Done Yet, Kapil thanked Ginni for always supporting him through thick and thin.