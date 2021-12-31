When Gauahar Khan was conned by a teenager: ‘I was left crying in middle of the road’

People who have followed Gauahar Khan’s work would know she is a woman made of steel. Starting her career as a model, she went on to pave her own way in the industry. From winning Bigg Boss 7 to her critically acclaimed roles in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and more recently Tandav, Gauahar is now also a bankable star. However, not many know that the popular actor is a naïve child by heart, who was even conned by a kid years back. Currently seen in Sorry Bhaisaab, a short film on Amazon miniTV starring Gauahar and Sharib Hashmi, which chronicles the story of a middle-class couple, whose car gets stolen. While discussing the film, the actor opened up about a time when her valuable got stolen in real life.

She revealed that once a teenager fooled her. “People lose phones but I almost gave it away. Some 15 years back, I was at the Lokhandwala market and carrying the new Nokia Egg phone, which back then costed more than Rs 20,000. A worried teenager approached me and said that he had the same model but already lost it twice. He asked me if I could accompany him to his house, and while I waited on the staircase, he will just assure his mother he has the phone and then return it to me. In the 10 second that he was gone my heart said that ‘Gauhar tum bewakuf ban gayi (you have been fooled)’. I don’t know if the boy jumped off the terrace or went down the lift but I was left crying in the middle of the road, having been conned by a kid,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

She said that she still regrets the incident and remembers how her siblings chipped in to get her a new phone to calm her down.

Talking further about her career, the actor spoke about how the perception towards stars is changing. She also added that for her, the concept has always been different. “For me, someone who has been relevant when they were 18 and remains so after 30 years is a true star. Because it says a lot about the person’s potential. The kind of work they’ve done, their sensibilities as an actor and what they stand by. For me, I have a lot to thank, from the web space to makers casting me for such strong parts. Filmmakers have always shown faith in me and I think Tandav just changed the game for me. It has opened up crazy avenues. I am all set to now star in an action show where I play the lead, and another one, where I am one of the protagonists. It’s a very interesting time and I have said this before, that I am here to carve my own niche and pave my own way.”

Gauahar added that even when she started, she totally believed that she deserved every bit of what she achieved, and actually more. “That’s how Jhalak happened, and then Rocket Singh, and went on. I think the one feeling that I continue to have is of gratefulness. I have worked really really hard but there’s also the fact that Allah blessed me with the opportunities to showcase my talent. If the almighty didn’t give me those chances how could I even achieve all this? Be it Bigg Boss or any other project, I am thankful for every single one of them,” she concluded.