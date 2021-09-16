When and where to watch Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom

Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom was the first big Bollywood film to release in theatres after the cinema halls reopened post the Covid-19 pandemic. While the film was largely well-received, its box office business remained lukewarm to Covid protocols and the fact that states such as Maharashtra are still to open theatres. Now, the makers have released it digitally. Here are all the details of when and where you can watch BellBottom.

Where to watch BellBottom

Weeks after its theatrical release, the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom have released the espionage thriller on Amazon Prime Video.

When to watch BellBottom

BellBottom got its OTT release on September 16.

Announcing the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video., Akshay Kumar shared on social media, “Sync your calendars, the mission goes live in 3, 2, 1… Watch #BellBottomOnPrime now, a story inspired by true events.”

Akshay Kumar shared in a statement earlier, “After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of 240+ countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide.”

BellBottom review and Box office performance

BellBottom hit the theaters on August 19.

The film opened to largely good reviews. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave this Akshay-starrer three out of five stars and wrote in her BellBottom review, “Akshay Kumar film is a let-our-hair-down-caper which embraces its upbeat, silly spirit, and turns it into a worthy outing for the big screen in these Covid times.”

At the box office too, Akshay Kumar-starrer action-thriller BellBottom got the advantage of the Raksha Bandhan festival. BellBottom collected Rs 12.65 crore at the box office in the first four days of release and by the end of its third weekend, its collections are said to be Rs. 27.32 crore, as shared by Bollywood Hungama.

If another report by the publication is to be believed, BellBottom’s overseas collection is around Rs. 14 crores at the close of the fourth weekend.

BellBottom cast and crew

BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.