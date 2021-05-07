What to watch this weekend: Photo Prem, Milestone and Ramyug among others

Check out the movies and web series you can watch this weekend.

With the weekend here, it is time to unwind for your mental wellbeing. Here, we list all the latest movies and web series which you can stream on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, MX Player and BookMyShow Stream, among others.

Milestone: Netflix

Ivan Ayr’s Milestone explores the life of a middle-aged truck driver Ghalib who is coping with a personal tragedy and is also scared of losing his job to a young recruit. The film stars Suvinder Vicky and Lakshvir Saran in the lead roles. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Suvinder Vicky makes Ghalib his own. Lakshvir Saran is excellent, too, as the youngster struggling between his desire to be nice and the need for paying work, his name a stroke of unintended irony.”

Thank You Brother: AHA Video

Thank You Brother! stars Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin. (Photo: Screengrab- Telugu Filmnagar/Youtube) Thank You Brother! stars Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin. (Photo: Screengrab- Telugu Filmnagar/Youtube)

Thank You Brother! is a thriller in which a pregnant woman gets stuck in an elevator with a millionaire playboy. The film stars Anasuya Bharadwaj, Viraj Ashwin, Mounika Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Archana Ananth, Viva Harsha, Annapurnamma and Adarsh Balakrishna.

Release Date Title Platform Language May 7 Milestone Netflix Hindi May 7 Photo Prem Amazon Prime Video Marathi May 7 Thank You Brother AHA Video Telugu May 7 Murder Meri Jaan Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi May 7 Jupiter’s Legacy Netflix English May 6 Ramyug MX Player Hindi May 9 Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi May 5 Lava ka Dhaava Netflix Hindi May 4 Godzilla vs Kong BookMyShow Stream English May 4 Star Wars: The Bad Batch Disney Plus Hotstar English

Murder Meri Jaan: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Tanuj Virwani and Barkha Singh-starrer is the story of a runaway con bride Sonal Arora who finds herself stuck in a fake marriage with a police officer. This turn of fate takes Sonal to the other side of the law and she solves murder mysteries with the police officer. Talking about the show, Virwani said in a statement, “Murder Meri Jaan is a unique crime thriller in which the coming together of two extremely polar opposite characters results in rib-tickling situations.”

Jupiter’s Legacy: Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh. (Photo: Netflix) Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh. (Photo: Netflix)

The official synopsis of the American superhero drama reads, “They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.” Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh.

Photo Prem: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Neena Kulkarni in the lead role of Maee, Photo Prem is a refreshing Marathi comedy-drama. It is helmed by debutant directors Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil. The film showcases the fight of a woman for her identity. Maee, a camera-shy woman, wants to get a perfect picture clicked as she is worried about how people will remember her after her death.

Ramyug: MX Player

Ramyug is streaming on MX Player. Ramyug is streaming on MX Player.

Kunal Kohli’s Ramyug is a modern take on the epic, Ramayana. It stars Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil and Anup Soni, among others. Don’t go in expecting the same level of divinity as Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele will stream from May 9. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele will stream from May 9.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele is the story of a gay man and a lesbian woman who are on a road trip from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh’s Mcleodganj. The journey goes beyond physical as they discover some truths about each other and how relationships can be formed beyond the binaries of sexuality and gender. Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan play the lead roles in the film. The synopsis of the movie reads, “A story of two friends, lovers, soulmates and their journey to self-acceptance.”

Lava ka Dhaava: Netflix

Lava Ka Dhaava is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Lava Ka Dhaava is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

If you are missing Jaaved Jaaferi’s hilarious commentary in the game show Takeshi’s Castle, Netflix’s latest game show Lava Ka Dhaava is your pick for the weekend. The show has contestants who have to go from one corner of the room to another without falling in the make-believe lava. While the concept of the show is interesting in itself, Jaaferi’s hilarious commentary makes it a lot funnier.

Godzilla vs Kong: BookMyShow Stream

Godzilla vs Kong pits the King of Monsters and the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’ against each other. Godzilla has gone crazy for some reason, and only Kong stands between him and the destruction of the world. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Disney Plus Hotstar

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.