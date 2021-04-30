What to watch this weekend: Nomadland, Vakeel Saab and LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse among others

While these are the times filled with anxiety and uncertainty, we also seek some joy and distraction as we do our bit by staying at home and maintaining social distancing. For those who have time in hand, and are wondering what to do this weekend, we have you covered. Various streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ALTBalaji and others have released an interesting mix of films and web series that can be watched from the comfort of your home.

Release Date Title Platform Language April 30 LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse Amazon Prime Video Hindi April 27 Mumbai Saga Amazon Prime Video Hindi April 30 Vakeel Saab Amazon Prime Video Telugu April 30 Out of Love S2 Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi April 30 Nomadland Disney Plus Hotstar English May 2 Sulthan Disney Plus Hotstar Tamil April 30 Sulthan AHA Video Telugu April 25 His Storyy AltBalaji, ZEE5 Hindi

Nomadland: Disney Plus Hotstar

A still from Nomadland. (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) A still from Nomadland. (Photo: Searchlight Pictures)

Oscar-winning film Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May, is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie won Best Picture, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloe Zhao at the 93rd Academy Awards. The film is adapted from Jessica Bruder’s book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, which documents the lives of many Americans who were struck by the Great Recession.

LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse: Amazon Prime Video

The comedy reality show tests how long comedians can hold their laughter and keep a straight face. Anchored and judged by Bollywood actors Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, it has popular comedians Aditi Mittal, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Sunil Grover, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Suresh Menon, and Ankita Shrivastava as its contestants.

Mumbai Saga: Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai Saga stars Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. (Photo: John Abraham/Instagram)

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, gangster saga Mumbai Saga is headlined by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. In the movie, Abraham plays Amartya Rao who has only one goal in life — to rule the city. His plans get toppled as Emraan’s inspector Vijay Savarkar gets in his way. The film also sheds light on the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai, and how it changed the lives of people.

Vakeel Saab: Amazon Prime Video

Prakash Raj and Prakash Raj and Pawan Kalyan played lawyers in Vakeel Saab. (Photo: PR Handout)

Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink. Shruti Hassan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj are seen in prominent roles too. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is centred around Kalyan’s lawyer who has a painful past. Nivetha, Anjali and Ananya play the girls who are accused of attempted murder and have to prove their innocence in court.

Out of Love Season 2: Disney Plus Hotstar

Purabh Kohli called Out of Love 2 a ‘psychological warfare’ Purabh Kohli called Out of Love 2 a ‘psychological warfare’

The Disney Plus Hotstar series, which debuted in 2019, is an Indian adaptation of the British show Doctor Foster. It has Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli playing a couple. The first season was all about Rasika’s Meera discovering her husband Akarsh’s (Purab) affair and dealing with the revelation. She left Akarsh after destroying his reputation in society and his relationship with their son Abhi. Now, in the second season, Akarsh is back in Meera’s life to seek revenge. The web series also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja and Kabir among others.

His Storyy: AltBalaji, ZEE5

The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series is a relationship drama which explores the life of a married man who is scared to come out of the closet until he meets the love of his life. How the society and his family react once his ‘secret’ is out, makes for the narrative of the web series. It stars Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani Raj and Mrinal Dutt in the lead roles.

The Disciple: Netflix

The Disciple is streaming on Netflix. The Disciple is streaming on Netflix.

The Disciple, directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, is the story of Sharad Nerulkar, who devotes his life to becoming a classical vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru and his father. Produced by Vivek Gomber and executive produced by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron, the film stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit in pivotal roles. The Disciple had its world premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival, where it was awarded the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize and also earned the best screenplay honour.

Sulthan: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sulthan marked Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s first project together. (Photo: PR Handout) Sulthan marked Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s first project together. (Photo: PR Handout)

While Karthi’s latest hit Sulthan will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 2. the Telugu version of the film will start streaming on Aha from April 30. In his review of Sulthan, Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com wrote, “From Remo to Sulthan, it is a giant leap for Bakkiyaraj. The director has rid his writing of any and all attempts to rationalize every action of his protagonist. Instead, he puts his hero in a difficult situation, forcing him to make a choice. This builds up a lot of dramatic tension and helps us warm up to the hero who goes through a lot of trouble to do the right thing, which will allow him to sleep at night peacefully.”