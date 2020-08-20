What to watch on August 20: The Gone Game is streaming on Voot Select

The Gone Game is available on Voot Select.

The world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic, which means the return to movie halls is still a distant dream. Thankfully, we have various OTT platforms to save the day. Streaming services such as ZEE5, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select among others have been regularly releasing new content.

Recently, the Pakistani show Churails, which is streaming on ZEE5, has been at the receiving end of plaudits. The series has managed to grab many eyeballs for its portrayal of the leading female characters and the performances of the artistes. The show features Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Meher Bano and Yasra Rizvi in the lead roles. It has been directed by Asim Abbasi.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta praised the actors and the dialogue-writing of the show. “Good performances, sparkly dialogue (I want to die in Dior, says Jugnu; and all the other lines in the delicious Urdu intonations, so familiar to us from those Pakistani serials we have watched so avidly), a well-judged, muted background score (a couple of Hindi movie songs pop up, too) and a strong emotional core in its better parts: the series paints a vivid picture of the place it is set in, and you come away knowing what makes its characters tick,” a section of her review read.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also premiered last week on Netflix. The Janvhi Kapoor starrer received mixed reviews. While Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi were praised for their performances, the story received negative feedback for the cinematic liberties it took. However, Netflix is not looking too beat up about the whole debacle as it continues to churn out content on a daily basis. For now, the streaming giant is looking forward to the release of the Bobby Deol drama Class of ’83.