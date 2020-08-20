scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
What to watch on August 20: The Gone Game is streaming on Voot Select

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2020 12:02:53 pm
The Gone GameThe Gone Game is available on Voot Select.

The world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic, which means the return to movie halls is still a distant dream. Thankfully, we have various OTT platforms to save the day. Streaming services such as ZEE5, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select among others have been regularly releasing new content.

Recently, the Pakistani show Churails, which is streaming on ZEE5, has been at the receiving end of plaudits. The series has managed to grab many eyeballs for its portrayal of the leading female characters and the performances of the artistes. The show features Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Meher Bano and Yasra Rizvi in the lead roles. It has been directed by Asim Abbasi.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta praised the actors and the dialogue-writing of the show. “Good performances, sparkly dialogue (I want to die in Dior, says Jugnu; and all the other lines in the delicious Urdu intonations, so familiar to us from those Pakistani serials we have watched so avidly), a well-judged, muted background score (a couple of Hindi movie songs pop up, too) and a strong emotional core in its better parts: the series paints a vivid picture of the place it is set in, and you come away knowing what makes its characters tick,” a section of her review read.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also premiered last week on Netflix. The Janvhi Kapoor starrer received mixed reviews. While Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi were praised for their performances, the story received negative feedback for the cinematic liberties it took. However, Netflix is not looking too beat up about the whole debacle as it continues to churn out content on a daily basis. For now, the streaming giant is looking forward to the release of the Bobby Deol drama Class of ’83.

Live Blog

Here's all that you can stream on OTT platforms today.

12:02 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Arya: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushmita Sen's comeback performance in web series Arya has been the talk of the town for quite sometime now. In the show, she plays a dead, corrupt businessman's wife who decides to take things into her own hands. The series also stars Namit Das, Sikander Kher among others. 

Also read | Arya review: A slick web show

11:48 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Clueless: Netflix

Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd starrer is a whimsical, fun, American take on Jane Austen's Emma about a girl who likes playing the match-making guru. It is essentially a rom-com with less romance, and more comedy. 

11:39 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Set it Up: Netflix

Are you a lover of romantic comedies? Well then this Netflix movie is for you. While the plot is wholly predictable, the treatment of the content is novel. Plus the chemistry of lead stars Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell also helps. Also starring Lucy Liu, Set it Up is a feel-good movie that does its job well. 

11:28 (IST)20 Aug 2020
Churails: ZEE5

A few friends get together and form a detective agency. There is fun, drama, lies and deception involved. While also entertaining its audience, Churails makes some serious statements about our patriarchal society. The Pakistani show is currently streaming on ZEE5. Read more about it here.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Bobby Deol spoke about his experience of working on Class of '83. He said, "I’ve done quite a few films in my life where I’ve worn a uniform. But this was a different experience. It is the story of not just a cop, but also a normal human being, and what difficulties he goes through in approaching his work, how he has to fight the system. His honesty makes him work so hard that he doesn’t give that much importance to his own family. He dedicates himself completely towards looking after the public, the city and everything. I just loved the character so much."

The actor also spoke about working in the digital medium and said, "It’s my first film on the OTT platform, so we don’t know what the reaction will be, because we all are going to experience it for the first time. But whatever I’ve gathered, I think OTT platforms are a very interesting way of showcasing work. It’s a different viewing option. It gives a different way of looking at movies and enjoying them. So I’m sure people will enjoy Class of ’83 on Netflix. That’s all we can wish for."

While the Class of 83 will start streaming on Netflix from August 21, viewers also have other options like Flesh, Mee Raqsam and The Gone Game which will start streaming this week on Eros Now, ZEE5 and Voot Select, respectively. While Flesh is a crime drama that will feature Akshay Oberoi and Swara Bhasker in pivotal roles, Mee Raqsam is a tale of ambition and familial love. The Gone Game is a thriller series featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Shweta Tripathi among others.

