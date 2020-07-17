What to watch on July 17: Web series and movies to watch online

With movie theaters still being closed and the fear of coronavirus prevalent in people, we have all accepted that the only way to consume new content that comes from all over the world is via OTT platforms. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot, Apple TV+ among many more, usually have something for everybody.
In the month of July, we already saw the release of Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound on Apple TV+ and Charlize Theron starrer The Old Guard on Netflix.
In terms of web series, we saw the release of Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows. The 12-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has received mixed reviews. Undekhi also dropped on SonyLIV.
The films that are yet to release this month include Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video, Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase on Disney+ Hostar and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Yaara on ZEE5.
Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, releases on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in our Stars, has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara marks the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Vidya Balan will play the role of famed mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the biopic that is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.
Kannada film Law follows a female law student, who takes on injustice despite the odds stacked up against her. The film marks the acting debut of Ragini Prajwal.