What to watch on July 17: Web series and movies to watch online

The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta called Breathe: Into the Shadows a "preposterous web series" in her review. She further wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan has a few moments, but can’t get rid of the stiltedness that coats his character. Some attempt has been made to give his Avinash an interesting back-story, and again some of those parts are effective, as we see how childhood trauma can have a lasting impact on a fragile mind. Next thing we know, there’s psychobabble involving split personalities. Several characters show up to pad up the proceedings: women who love women, amazingly cheerful wheelchair users, astonishingly fearless ladies of the night when confronting people who could be psychopaths, a recovering drug addict with a dark secret, a competitive female cop who wants to get ahead, and so on. Off and on, there’s a watchable scene or two, and then, wham, back to the table, with lines such as ‘crockery ki dukaan mein khula saand’, a literal translation of ‘a bull in a china shop’. Nope, not kidding."

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Amit Sadh spoke about his character on the show and said, "It has been a long journey. I was offered this role around 2016 after Sultan’s release. To be honest, I have put everything in this character. The success of the first season and the love my character got in it, allowed me to work harder. All the things you are liking in Breathe, the credit goes to the director and writer. As far as I am concerned, I have given my 1000 per cent to the character, and I will continue to give my heart and soul to Breathe because this series means everything to me."

Recently, Netflix announced 17 new films and shows that will be released on the streaming platform in the upcoming weeks. These are - Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, Torbaaz, Ginny Weds Sunny, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, AK vs AK, Kaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83, Bombay Rose, Masaba Masaba, A Suitable Boy, Bombay Begums, Mismatched and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

Talking about the upcoming slate of releases, Monika Shergill, VP-Content of Netflix India told The Indian Express, "Based on a true story Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is different from Raat Akeli Hai, which is a thriller. There are interesting releases such as Masaba Masaba, AK Vs AK and Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy that features Kajol. Yes, some of them would probably have released in theaters, but we are happy to bring them to our consumers. It is going to be a packed release calendar for us as these Indian titles are scheduled to release along with our international ones."

She added, "We keep trying to provide good content. This year, we had Jamtara, Betaal, Guilty, She, Bulbbul. From the new line-up, several titles we hope will find love and success. A lot of Indian stories are widely watched but not talked about such as Betaal and Taj Mahal 1989. It is important to cater to different sections of our audience."