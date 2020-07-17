scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19
Live now

What to watch on July 17: Web series and movies to watch online

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 11:10:34 am
what to watch online Kannada film Law starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 17.

With movie theaters still being closed and the fear of coronavirus prevalent in people, we have all accepted that the only way to consume new content that comes from all over the world is via OTT platforms. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot, Apple TV+ among many more, usually have something for everybody.

In the month of July, we already saw the release of Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound on Apple TV+ and Charlize Theron starrer The Old Guard on Netflix.

In terms of web series, we saw the release of Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows. The 12-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has received mixed reviews. Undekhi also dropped on SonyLIV.

The films that are yet to release this month include Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video, Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase on Disney+ Hostar and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Yaara on ZEE5.

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, releases on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in our Stars, has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara marks the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Vidya Balan will play the role of famed mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the biopic that is all set to release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.

Live Blog

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

11:10 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Law: Amazon Prime Video

Kannada film Law follows a female law student, who takes on injustice despite the odds stacked up against her. The film marks the acting debut of Ragini Prajwal.

The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta called Breathe: Into the Shadows a "preposterous web series" in her review. She further wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan has a few moments, but can’t get rid of the stiltedness that coats his character. Some attempt has been made to give his Avinash an interesting back-story, and again some of those parts are effective, as we see how childhood trauma can have a lasting impact on a fragile mind. Next thing we know, there’s psychobabble involving split personalities. Several characters show up to pad up the proceedings: women who love women, amazingly cheerful wheelchair users, astonishingly fearless ladies of the night when confronting people who could be psychopaths, a recovering drug addict with a dark secret, a competitive female cop who wants to get ahead, and so on. Off and on, there’s a watchable scene or two, and then, wham, back to the table, with lines such as ‘crockery ki dukaan mein khula saand’, a literal translation of ‘a bull in a china shop’. Nope, not kidding."

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Amit Sadh spoke about his character on the show and said, "It has been a long journey. I was offered this role around 2016 after Sultan’s release. To be honest, I have put everything in this character. The success of the first season and the love my character got in it, allowed me to work harder. All the things you are liking in Breathe, the credit goes to the director and writer. As far as I am concerned, I have given my 1000 per cent to the character, and I will continue to give my heart and soul to Breathe because this series means everything to me."

Recently, Netflix announced 17 new films and shows that will be released on the streaming platform in the upcoming weeks. These are - Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, Torbaaz, Ginny Weds Sunny, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, AK vs AK, Kaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83, Bombay Rose, Masaba Masaba, A Suitable Boy, Bombay Begums, Mismatched and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

Talking about the upcoming slate of releases, Monika Shergill, VP-Content of Netflix India told The Indian Express, "Based on a true story Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is different from Raat Akeli Hai, which is a thriller. There are interesting releases such as Masaba Masaba, AK Vs AK and Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy that features Kajol. Yes, some of them would probably have released in theaters, but we are happy to bring them to our consumers. It is going to be a packed release calendar for us as these Indian titles are scheduled to release along with our international ones."

She added, "We keep trying to provide good content. This year, we had Jamtara, Betaal, Guilty, She, Bulbbul. From the new line-up, several titles we hope will find love and success. A lot of Indian stories are widely watched but not talked about such as Betaal and Taj Mahal 1989. It is important to cater to different sections of our audience."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd