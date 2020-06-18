scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 18, 2020
COVID19
Streaming Guide: What to watch on June 18

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Arushi Jain , Antara Chakraborthy | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2020 2:25:47 pm
what to watch, streaming guide Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Your Honor is streaming on SonyLIV.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising to 366,946 in India, the opening of cinema halls still appears to be a distant dream. Though many states are in the Unlock 1.0 phase, they are still reluctant to reopen theaters. But the audience need not worry. There is no dearth of new movies since filmmakers have taken the digital route to tell stories.

Last week, Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farrukh Jaffer, Brijendra Kala and Vijay Raaz among more, released on Amazon Prime Video. The film garnered a positive response from cinephiles.

The next big film to have a digital release is Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin. Touted to be a mystery thriller, it revolves around a mother’s struggle as she searches for her child. Helmed by debutant director Eashvar Karthic, the film has been co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj. It is the second high-profile Tamil film to take the OTT route after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal.

The other big films which will be released on streaming platforms include Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kannada film Law and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi.

Not just the adults, the streaming platforms are also making sure to keep kids entertained. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot and Disney Plus Hotstar have updated their content library for children.

So, you need not get bored sitting at home as you can enjoy movies and shows while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus. And, if you are confused about what to watch, we are here to help.

In this blog, we suggest movies, web series, TV shows and documentaries you can watch on several OTT platforms.

14:25 (IST)18 Jun 2020
Your Honour: SonyLIV

SonyLIV’s latest web series Your Honor, adapted from Israeli show Kvodo, stars Jimmy Sheirgill as an upright, honest and reputed judge Bishan Khosla. We see him oscillating between his ethics and love for his son Abeer (Pulkit Makol), who is involved in a hit-and-run case.

Read more | Your Honor first impression: Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer is a decent watch

This week, the major releases include Jimmy Sheirgill and Varun Badola starrer Your Honor. The suspense thriller is helmed by E Niwas and is streaming on SonyLIV. Our verdict of the web series reads, "It is an engrossing drama and writer Ishan Trivedi has built its narrative like puzzle boxes: the more you get closer, the more you are hooked. He has mashed-up the police procedural, the darkness of a criminal world and a father’s love for his son, and has created a twisted web of suspicion. You choose your hero and villain from the very first scene, still with every episode, you might get confused which is which and who to root for."

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen is also making her debut on the digital platform with Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya. The series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg among others.

Talking about the show, Chandrachur Singh told indianexpress.com, "On the sets of Aarya, we were addressed as our characters, both, on and off camera. That was Ram’s way of keeping us in character. When we walked on the set, we were addressed like ‘Tej walks on the set’ or ‘Aarya walks on the set’. Everyone on the set was so passionate that we just had to feed off each other’s energy. Also, all the tears and everything that you see in the series is real. There is no glycerine used. It is like one long scene happening, so you get involved in it entirely."

As the COVID-19 situation remains grim across India, filmmakers are forced to be pragmatic about exploring unconventional venues to release their new movies. While many fear that it would be difficult to bring back the audience to theaters, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj believes there is no need to fear.

"People love to watch films in theaters. These are unprecedented times, and we can’t talk about the future based on the current situation. During the lockdown, people are watching a lot of movies on television and OTT platforms. But, I think everyone wonders when theaters will open. When things are normal, everybody will go to the theater. I think I will be the first person to go and watch any film that is available in theaters. I think people are longing for that movie-watching experience," Subbaraj told indianexpress.com

