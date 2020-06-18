Streaming Guide: What to watch on June 18

Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Your Honor is streaming on SonyLIV. Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Your Honor is streaming on SonyLIV.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising to 366,946 in India, the opening of cinema halls still appears to be a distant dream. Though many states are in the Unlock 1.0 phase, they are still reluctant to reopen theaters. But the audience need not worry. There is no dearth of new movies since filmmakers have taken the digital route to tell stories.

Last week, Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farrukh Jaffer, Brijendra Kala and Vijay Raaz among more, released on Amazon Prime Video. The film garnered a positive response from cinephiles.

The next big film to have a digital release is Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin. Touted to be a mystery thriller, it revolves around a mother’s struggle as she searches for her child. Helmed by debutant director Eashvar Karthic, the film has been co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj. It is the second high-profile Tamil film to take the OTT route after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal.

The other big films which will be released on streaming platforms include Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kannada film Law and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi.

Not just the adults, the streaming platforms are also making sure to keep kids entertained. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Voot and Disney Plus Hotstar have updated their content library for children.

So, you need not get bored sitting at home as you can enjoy movies and shows while keeping yourself safe from coronavirus. And, if you are confused about what to watch, we are here to help.

In this blog, we suggest movies, web series, TV shows and documentaries you can watch on several OTT platforms.