Saturday, June 13, 2020
Streaming Guide: Movies and TV shows to watch on June 13

Here are the shows and movies you can stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Apple TV+ and Voot among more.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Chennai | Updated: June 13, 2020 5:10:02 pm
what to watch online Artemis Fowl is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Even though the lockdown is being lifted in phases in the country, the chance of visiting a theatre doesn’t seem possible anytime soon. Thanks to OTT platforms and the onslaught of digital content, India (and the rest of the world) is slowly getting used to a life without cinema theatres.

After the release of Ponmagal Vandhal, Amazon Prime Video saw yet another big-ticket release with the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Indian Express critic Shubra Gupta wrote in her review, “This is exactly the kind of space that writer Juhi Chaturvedi, long-time Sircar collaborator, is so good at filling up. Both Vicky Donor and Piku were delightful comedy of quotidian manners: the first gave Bollywood a new kind of hero in Khurrana; the second gave the Bengali alimentary canal the importance it deserves, through Bachchan’s elderly gent and his penchant for gelusil. Both proved, as well as the sombre outlier October, that the story is king.”

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

17:10 (IST)13 Jun 2020
Marianne: Netflix

This French horror series revolves around the young novelist Emma who realizes that the characters she writes in her horror novels are also in the real world. The show, sadly, got cancelled after just one season, but there are enough spooky moments to make you jump.

16:52 (IST)13 Jun 2020
Artemis Fowl: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+’s adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s first two fantasy adventure books, Artemis Fowl is about a 12-year-old criminal mastermind from Ireland who wishes to save his father abducted by a gang of fairies, who want a specific item back that Fowl had stolen.

16:32 (IST)13 Jun 2020
Gulabo Sitabo: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky dramedy that premiered on Amazon Prime yesterday. Set in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan plays Mirza who owns an old haveli, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays his tenant Baanke who just won’t vacate the place.

Read more | Gulabo Sitabo review: A middling dramedy

This week's big OTT releases are films Gulabo Sitabo and Artemis Fowl. Gulabo Sitabo was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but the film was released on Amazon Prime Video due to the lockdown. Tamil film Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on June 19.