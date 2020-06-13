Streaming Guide: Movies and TV shows to watch on June 13

Artemis Fowl is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Artemis Fowl is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Even though the lockdown is being lifted in phases in the country, the chance of visiting a theatre doesn’t seem possible anytime soon. Thanks to OTT platforms and the onslaught of digital content, India (and the rest of the world) is slowly getting used to a life without cinema theatres.

After the release of Ponmagal Vandhal, Amazon Prime Video saw yet another big-ticket release with the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The Indian Express critic Shubra Gupta wrote in her review, “This is exactly the kind of space that writer Juhi Chaturvedi, long-time Sircar collaborator, is so good at filling up. Both Vicky Donor and Piku were delightful comedy of quotidian manners: the first gave Bollywood a new kind of hero in Khurrana; the second gave the Bengali alimentary canal the importance it deserves, through Bachchan’s elderly gent and his penchant for gelusil. Both proved, as well as the sombre outlier October, that the story is king.”