Streaming Guide: What to watch on May 19

With more and more Bollywood movies deciding to take the OTT route, the audience will now have a plethora of content to watch in the coming days. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, which was earlier scheduled to release in theaters, will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video. So will the Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi.

Big-ticket movies like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo are also expected to opt for a digital release. Apart from this new flood of desi films, streaming sites have loads of original content to offer.

Netflix, on Tuesday, announced that it will release the Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked in June. The film’s storyline will focus on one hard-working middle-class woman who struggles to keep her house afloat as her husband tries to follow his passion of becoming a musician. It stars Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Apart from the big trio of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, various OTT platforms are vying to grab as many eyeballs as possible. In this regard, Voot Select has stepped up its game in a big way by releasing exciting and original shows such as Illegal, Marzi and Asur among more.