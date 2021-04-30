What to watch on YouTube: Five best channels for science lovers

YouTube is the most popular video-sharing site in the world. It is to video-sharing what Google is to web search. Nearly everybody who is internet literate knows about it, and uses it. Due to the sheer number of daily users and content creators, the Google-owned site is a microcosm for internet as a whole.

One can learn anything, entertain themselves, engage with creators or other users, watch latest music videos and trailers, and so on. The ways to use YouTube are practically endless.

Love science and have some free time? Then you are going to love these YouTube channels.

VSauce

VSauce is an extremely popular channel hosted by Michael Stevens, which considers deeper and often weird questions about ourselves, our world and our universe. You can begin with any video that interests you. Each is filled with amazing insights and gripping narration that keeps things interesting.

BBC Earth

If you are interested in the natural world, then look no further than BBC Earth, which is behind some of the most exquisitely made science documentaries ever made. Their YouTube channel has lots of content about flora and fauna that should keep you engaged forever.

melodysheep

Technically not a science channel, melodysheep nevertheless deserves a spot in this lost because of their well-made videos about the history of the universe, moon, other celestial objects that are scored with most stunning music you will hear in a long, long time. The person behind the channel, John D. Boswell, is a musician and filmmaker so quality of videos is very good. Pamper your visual and aural sense and learn stuff at the same time.

Science ABC

Love science but do not like how complicated it often is? Science ABC is your thing. Their videos are fun and explain complicated stuff in a lucid, newbie-friendly way.

Science Insider

A section of Business Insider on YouTube, Science Insider has informative videos on disparate topics presented by different hosts who are experts in their respective fields.