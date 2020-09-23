scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files
Live now

What to watch on September 23: Enola Holmes is all set to premiere on Netflix

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2020 11:04:59 am
Enola HolmesEnola Holmes will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

With theaters still being shut due to coronavirus, streaming platforms have become our saviour as they are the sole source of entertainment. This week, the new releases include Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Voot Select’s Crackdown and Disney+ Hotstar’s PariWar.

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. It also features Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill. The film is based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Enola is the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes. The story follows her as she turns 16 and finds that her mother (played by Carter) is missing. Her brother Sherlock expects her to be a traditional woman, whereas Enola is anything but that.

Voot Select’s Crackdown, starring Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia, has also started streaming. The series has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. This is a thriller series that hinges upon its nail-biting action sequences.

Also streaming from today is Disney+ Hotstar’s PariWar that stars Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Singh and Kumar Varun. The comedy series is set amid a joint family in Allahbad that is quarelling over the family property. The series will be available for free on the streaming platform.

Last week, we saw the release of Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, ZEE5 original film London Confidential and the Netflix series Ratched.

Live Blog

Here's all that you can stream on OTT platforms today.

11:04 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Schitt's Creek: Netflix

The hilarious story of the dysfunctional Rose family is winning hearts all over, even days after its final season's completion. The Emmy-winning comedy series has been created by father-son duo of Eugene and Daniel Levy. All the six seasons of the Canadian series are available to stream on Netflix. Read more about its success story here. 

11:00 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Killing Eve: Amazon Prime Video

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-nominated drama Killing Eve is about a cat-and-mouse chase that ensues between London detective Eve (Sandra Oh) and the stylish, sassy assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Supported by a fabulous cast, Killing Eve is a story of thrill, crime, addiction and forbidden love. All three seasons of the show are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.  

Talking about her character Enola Holmes in the Netflix film of the same name, Millie Bobby Brown said in a statement, "I love the fact that she can be very vulnerable, yet even in her deepest despair she’s able to find herself again and fight back. I admire her courage and her strength. She goes to pretty dark places, but she never gives up. It’s a big journey for her. She’s quite naïve and comes up against forces that are way beyond her. So she has to find her own resources, her own voice even when there is no one around to help her."

Henry Cavill added, "This isn’t a Sherlock Holmes movie. This is an Enola Holmes movie. And in this case, he’s actually with another pea in the pod, if you will, and you see a lot more warmth, kindness, and a humanity to Sherlock."

Variety’s film critic Peter Debruge called Enola Holmes a ‘clever original’ and wrote, “Enola Holmes offers a different kind of feminism from that game-changing show, based less in accepting women with all their flaws than in the conviction that men have bossed around long enough, and it’s time to make room for other people. Centered on a long-haired runaway lord (Louis Partridge) and the passage of Great Britain’s Representation of the People Act 1884 (which paved the way for women’s suffrage a quarter-century later), the movie has contemporary issues of gender equality on the mind — and an endearingly radical protagonist in Enola.”

Enola Holmes holds a rating of 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X