What to watch on September 23: Enola Holmes is all set to premiere on Netflix

Enola Holmes will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

With theaters still being shut due to coronavirus, streaming platforms have become our saviour as they are the sole source of entertainment. This week, the new releases include Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Voot Select’s Crackdown and Disney+ Hotstar’s PariWar.

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. It also features Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill. The film is based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Enola is the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes. The story follows her as she turns 16 and finds that her mother (played by Carter) is missing. Her brother Sherlock expects her to be a traditional woman, whereas Enola is anything but that.

Voot Select’s Crackdown, starring Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia, has also started streaming. The series has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. This is a thriller series that hinges upon its nail-biting action sequences.

Also streaming from today is Disney+ Hotstar’s PariWar that stars Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Singh and Kumar Varun. The comedy series is set amid a joint family in Allahbad that is quarelling over the family property. The series will be available for free on the streaming platform.

Last week, we saw the release of Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, ZEE5 original film London Confidential and the Netflix series Ratched.