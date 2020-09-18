What to watch on September 18: London Confidential is streaming on ZEE5

London Confidential is available on ZEE5.

With movie theatres still closed all over the country, people are relying heavily on OTT platforms for entertainment. This week, streaming platforms have a few new films and shows that will surely entertain the audience.

Netflix will start streaming Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare from 12:30 pm today. Starring Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar, this film is directed by Alankrita Srivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame. The movie premiered at the Busan Film Festival in 2019 and was initially scheduled for a theatrical release, but is now being released online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Alankrita spoke about films releasing on OTT platforms and said, “I think at this hour, it is a good option to release films on the OTT platform. I also feel OTT is a space that is democratic and open to newer talent. It is hard to find distribution in theatrical space for newcomers. So, in that sense, OTT is a medium where we can show our work.”

She added, “Cinema doesn’t become any less if it is watched on a smaller screen. There’s scope and hope for OTT and theaters to co-exist.”

ZEE5 original film London Confidential is out. The film stars Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, and Sagar Arya. It is set in London at the peak of India-China tension, and there is a possibility of a virus infecting the countries. A missing RAW agent could have the details of it all, but the spies here need to get the details before it is too late.

Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, releases today at 12:30 pm on Netflix. The supernatural thriller series is based on the popular character from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and is kind of an origin story for the character’s journey. The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone among others.