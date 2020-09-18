scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
What to watch on September 18: London Confidential is streaming on ZEE5

Here are all the films, web series and TV shows you can stream on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV+ and Voot among others.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2020 9:46:22 am
London ConfidentialLondon Confidential is available on ZEE5.

With movie theatres still closed all over the country, people are relying heavily on OTT platforms for entertainment. This week, streaming platforms have a few new films and shows that will surely entertain the audience.

Netflix will start streaming Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare from 12:30 pm today. Starring Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar, this film is directed by Alankrita Srivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame. The movie premiered at the Busan Film Festival in 2019 and was initially scheduled for a theatrical release, but is now being released online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Alankrita spoke about films releasing on OTT platforms and said, “I think at this hour, it is a good option to release films on the OTT platform. I also feel OTT is a space that is democratic and open to newer talent. It is hard to find distribution in theatrical space for newcomers. So, in that sense, OTT is a medium where we can show our work.”

She added, “Cinema doesn’t become any less if it is watched on a smaller screen. There’s scope and hope for OTT and theaters to co-exist.”

ZEE5 original film London Confidential is out. The film stars Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, and Sagar Arya. It is set in London at the peak of India-China tension, and there is a possibility of a virus infecting the countries. A missing RAW agent could have the details of it all, but the spies here need to get the details before it is too late.

Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, releases today at 12:30 pm on Netflix. The supernatural thriller series is based on the popular character from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and is kind of an origin story for the character’s journey. The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone among others.

Here's all that you can stream on OTT platforms today.

London Confidential: ZEE5

Starring Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa and Sagar Arya, London Confidential is set against the backdrop of Indo-China tensions as the two countries are on the brink of war with each other. Mouni and Purab seem to paly RAW agents who are risking everything to protect their country. There is also the threat of an unknown virus but the key to solving the mystery here is a missing RAW agent. London Confidential is now streaming on ZEE5.

Netflix also recently premiered Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson's period film The Devil All The Time. The movie also stars Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke and Haley Bennett among others.

In her review of the film, The Indian Express' Ektaa Malik wrote, "The Devil All The Time is an alternate universe where Spider-Man, Batman and the Winter Soldier have all converged. And they are all battling — not a common enemy, or even each other — but the darkness within."

She added, "Actors who play superheroes, or characters based on comic books and literature, have to work extra hard to shed that character. Till today, Daniel Radcliffe is synonymous with Harry Potter, but thankfully, Emma Watson was able to shed her Hermione tag with The Perks of Being a Wallflower. The Devil All The Time does the same for Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Stan Sebastian, all in a single masterstroke of casting. The film has made them shed their superhero capes, and it will be a struggle to see them as superheroes again. This is where the Antonio Campos feature succeeds. It’s guaranteed that you will take at least ten minutes into watching The Batman, when it releases next year, to adjust to Pattinson being the billionaire superhero. Tom Holland will no longer be the kid who stumbled his way to being Spider-Man, instead, after watching this film, you will think of him as a man capable of some dark deeds, as perhaps most men are."

