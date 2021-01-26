scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
What to watch on Republic Day 2021

Here are the movies and shows you can stream on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV, Apple TV Plus and Voot among others.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: January 26, 2021 2:41:25 pm
Rang De BasantiRang De Basanti is streaming on Netflix. (Express archive photo)

Holidays are meant for outings, and outings usually involve some amount of movie-watching. However, due to the pandemic, we have been sitting at homes and enjoying entertainers on our private screens, thanks to a plethora of OTT platforms. And since today is a national holiday, it only makes sense to watch some rousing, patriotic entertainers and remember what our country stands for.

While a whole lot of ‘patriotic’ movies have been produced in the past, not many are holistic, unbiased and have a nuanced structure. A few noteworthy ‘patriotic’ films include the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Taapsee Pannu actioner Naam Shabana, Gandhi, Neerja, Take Off and of course, the ever-popular Rang De Basanti.

The popularity of Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti is bittersweet even to its filmmaker. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had mentioned in an earlier interview with The Hindu, “If Rang De is relevant even today, it means that nothing has changed around us but we have to keep trying. I really hope Rang De Basanti stops being relevant at some point because it talks about a society which is corruption free. It talks about the youngsters and has a conversation with them about being a part of the idea of India. The idea of making that film emerged from the angst inside me and so it was really a hope for change.”

Here's what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

14:41 (IST)26 Jan 2021
Article 15 on Netflix

Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha, makes for a perfect watch on Republic Day as it highlights the importance of the ideals of India's Constitution. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Sayani Gupta and written by Gaurav Solanki, Article 15 is streaming on Netflix.

India became a republic 71 years ago as Dr BR Ambedkar drated the Constitution. In the backdrop of rape of two Dalit girls, Anubhav Sinha tries to make a commentary on the caste-based discrimination in the country and how it goes against Article 15 that prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste. sex or place of birth.

 

A recent well-made movie that can be an ideal watch today is the Janhvi Kapoor-Pankaj Tripathi film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Inspired by the true story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the Sharan Sharma directorial not only celebrates the armed forces, but is also a touching, inspiring tale of a father AND daughter. It is a film that shows us that to be a great nation and to lead by example, we need to treat everyone equally, regardless of their gender, religion, caste or class. A noteworthy point to remember on this momentous day.

