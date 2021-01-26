What to watch on Republic Day 2021

Rang De Basanti is streaming on Netflix. (Express archive photo)

Holidays are meant for outings, and outings usually involve some amount of movie-watching. However, due to the pandemic, we have been sitting at homes and enjoying entertainers on our private screens, thanks to a plethora of OTT platforms. And since today is a national holiday, it only makes sense to watch some rousing, patriotic entertainers and remember what our country stands for.

While a whole lot of ‘patriotic’ movies have been produced in the past, not many are holistic, unbiased and have a nuanced structure. A few noteworthy ‘patriotic’ films include the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Taapsee Pannu actioner Naam Shabana, Gandhi, Neerja, Take Off and of course, the ever-popular Rang De Basanti.

The popularity of Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti is bittersweet even to its filmmaker. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had mentioned in an earlier interview with The Hindu, “If Rang De is relevant even today, it means that nothing has changed around us but we have to keep trying. I really hope Rang De Basanti stops being relevant at some point because it talks about a society which is corruption free. It talks about the youngsters and has a conversation with them about being a part of the idea of India. The idea of making that film emerged from the angst inside me and so it was really a hope for change.”