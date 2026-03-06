What to watch on OTT: Young Sherlock, Good Fortune and more 

What to watch on OTT: Good Fortune, featuring Keanu Reeves as a bumbling angel, and Bugonia, dark sci-fi comedy powered by Emma Stone, here the list of latest releases on OTT.

Young Sherlock

Prime Video

YOUNG SHERLOCK, a new eight-episode series from Guy Ritchie, features Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the origin story of the world’s greatest detective. When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock’s first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever.

Hello Bachhon

Netflix

The series, inspired by the journey of educator Alakh Pandey, tells the story of students who refused to give up on their dreams, strengthened by the support of a teacher who believed in them when it mattered most. Directed by Pratish Mehta, the show has Viineet Kumar Singh leading the cast alongside Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole. The cast also features Satendra Soni, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Anshul Dogra, Samta Sudiksha, Varun Buddhadev and Naman Jain, who portray five unique stories of students navigating challenges and rising against all odds.

Bugonia

JioHotstar

Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Will Tracy, the film’s cast features Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone. This is the fourth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.

Lost Women of Alaska

Discovery+

The three-part true crime docu-series follows the disappearances of native women in Alaska, as investigators revisit long-ignored warnings in their search for the truth about a possible serial killer. As the investigation deepens, troubling questions emerge about how many women may have been silenced. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer, who also serves as executive producer on the series, Lost Women of Alaska brings both urgency and sensitivity to a deeply important story.

The Dinosaurs

Netflix

The Dinosaurs, a four-part series with Morgan Freeman as its narrator, premieres March 6. The series charts the story of the rise and fall of the dinosaurs — where they came from, why they mattered, how they evolved, and how they met their ultimate fate. It packs in a deep roster of prehistoric stars and many lesser-known species drawn from the latest fossil research. From tiny proto‑dinosaurs like Marasuchus to giants like Plateosaurus and Mamenchisaurus, The Dinosaurs runs the gamut, illustrating how dinosaurs evolved across millennia in response to a volatile world.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Sony LIV

The Gujarati-language movie follows the journey of Laalo, a rickshaw driver weighed down by poverty, guilt, and an unhealed past. When he finds himself trapped inside a remote farmhouse while chasing quick money, silence becomes his greatest companion, and in that stillness, divine visions of Lord Krishna begin to appear. These moments of Krishna bhakti guide him toward confronting his fears, accepting his truth, and rediscovering hope. The film is directed by Ankit Sakhiya and features Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in key roles.

Good Fortune

Prime Video

Story continues below this ad

Marking Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, the movie follows Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), a well-meaning but bumbling angel who intervenes in the life of Arj (Aziz Ansari), a struggling gig worker barely scraping by in Los Angeles, determined to prove that money cannot solve all his problems. To teach him a lesson, Gabriel swaps Arj’s life with that of wealthy venture capitalist Jeff (Seth Rogen). But the plan quickly unravels when Arj becomes convinced that his newfound fortune has, in fact, fixed everything, and refuses to switch back. As Jeff is left without his wealth and Gabriel faces the loss of his wings.