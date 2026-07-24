What to watch on OTT: Vikrant Massey-starrer Musafir Cafe and Masters of the Universe

What to watch on OTT: From fantasy adventures and edge-of-your-seat thrillers to quirky workplace comedies, heartfelt romantic dramas and unconventional medical mysteries, this week’s streaming line-up has an eclectic mix of stories and genres. Here’s our pick:

Musafir Cafe

Netflix

Ruchir Arun-directed series is a modern take on romance that lingers and deepens with its lead characters, Chander (Vikrant Massey), Sudha (Vedika Pinto), and Preeti (Mahima Makwana), who are crafted with authenticity and understanding. Their lives are intertwined in unexpected ways. Chander and Sudha share a sudden connection that strikes like a spark, impossible to ignore. With Preeti, however, Chander builds something steadier, a bond grounded in quiet understanding and the comfort of simply being together. The eight-part series is written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Prime Video

At the heart of the series is Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a laid-back principal whose quick thinking and unconventional methods adds twist to everyday fuctioning of the school. When he learns that the headmasters of the 10 Delhi schools with the best board results will earn a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge, he finds a mission. Directed by Himank Gaur and created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, series also features Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in the cast.

Protector

Lionsgate Play

Nikki thought she’d escaped her past. In a new town, she’s built a quiet life with her teenage daughter, determined to keep her safe from everything she once was. But when Nikki wakes up in an abandoned factory with no memory of how she got there, her daughter has vanished. What follows is a race through the criminal underworld that Nikki navigates the only way she knows how: with the full force of a military career she never fully walked away from. Directed by Adrian Grünberg, the film’s cast features Milla Jovovich, Matthew Modine, D.B. Sweeney and Isabel Myers.

Masters of the Universe

Prime Video

After 15 years away, Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to find Eternia under the tyrannical rule of the villainous Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his homeland, Adam must embrace his destiny and join forces with the fearless Teela (Camila Mendes) and the ingenious Man-at-Arms (Idris Elba). Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action fantasy adventure combines large-scale action with nostalgic appeal. It is the second live-action adaptation of the franchise, following the 1987 film.

Watson

JioHotstar

Six months after the apparent death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr John Watson (Morris Chestnut) returns to medicine, taking charge of a clinic dedicated to treating rare and unusual disorders. But his past refuses to stay buried as Moriarty resurfaces, pulling Watson into a new battle of wits. Blending medical drama with investigative suspense, the series created by Craig Sweeny reimagines one of literature’s most iconic characters, shifting his focus from solving crimes to unraveling complex medical mysteries.

Aga Aai Aaho Aai

Zee5

Aga Aai Aaho Aai is a heartwarming Marathi family drama that celebrates the unique bond between a daughter, her mother, and her mother-in-law, showing how love deepens when families come together. Directed by Varun Narvekar and written by Kalyani Pandit, the series stars Hruta Durgule, Renuka Shahane, and Nirmiti Sawant.

72 Hours

Netflix

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The movie 72 Hours follows a 40-year-old executive (Kevin Hart) who hopes to revive his faltering career by tagging along on a chaotic three-day bachelor party after he’s mistakenly added to a group chat of 20-somethings. Directed by Tim Story, the comedy also stars Mason Gooding, Marcello Hernández, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Kam Patterson, and Teyana Taylor.