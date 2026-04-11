What to watch on OTT: Tu Yaa Main, O’ Romeo, The Testaments and more

What to watch on OTT: Daniel Day-Lewis returns with Anemone to Jack Black’s reboot of Anaconda and many more, here’s a list of latest releases on OTT:

Big Mistakes

Netflix

Dan Levy is bringing the family drama (and crime) with the new comedy series Big Mistakes. In this dysfunctional, hilariously chaotic ride, the series follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into working for some very dangerous people, two deeply incapable siblings become the most disorganized duo in organized crime. Alongside Levy, the eight episodes will star Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf.