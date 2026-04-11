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What to watch on OTT: Tu Yaa Main, O’ Romeo, The Testaments and more
What to watch on OTT: Dan Levy's new comedy series Big Mistakes and Chase Infiniti-starrer The Testaments are available for streaming.
What to watch on OTT: Daniel Day-Lewis returns with Anemone to Jack Black’s reboot of Anaconda and many more, here’s a list of latest releases on OTT:
Big Mistakes
Netflix
Dan Levy is bringing the family drama (and crime) with the new comedy series Big Mistakes. In this dysfunctional, hilariously chaotic ride, the series follows two deeply incapable siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into working for some very dangerous people, two deeply incapable siblings become the most disorganized duo in organized crime. Alongside Levy, the eight episodes will star Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf.
Anemone
JioHotstar
Anemone explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons. The intimate drama directed by and co-written by Ronan Day-Lewis marks the return of Daniel Day-Lewis to acting. The film follows a man (Sean Bean) traveling into the woods to reconnect with his hermit brother (Daniel Day-Lewis).
Tu Yaa Main
Netflix
Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Anand L Rai, is described as a Gen Z survival thriller. Featuring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead, the film begins as a seemingly harmless collaboration between two content creators that spirals into a deadly game when they find themselves trapped with a crocodile. This genre-bending mix of romance and creature thriller that pits a man, a woman, and a beast against each other.
O’ Romeo
Prime Video
Set in post-independence Mumbai, the underworld rises amidst a changing city. O’ Romeo is a gritty tale that explores the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of the metropolis. When true love claims a stone-hearted gangster and bloodthirsty womaniser, leaving him helpless and unguarded, a gang war erupts that shakes the entire underworld to its very roots. Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Farida Jalal.
Anaconda
Netflix
In Jack Black’s 2025 meta reboot of Anaconda, directed by Tom Gormican, the buddy comedy follows four friends who head into the jungle to remake their favorite creature feature, only to realize they’re being hunted by a real Amazonian serpent — with a monster appetite. Joining Black in the action-adventure film are Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, and Thandiwe Newton.
The Testaments
JioHotstar
Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday feature in this series that deals with an evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale and a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia, alongside new series regulars. Three episodes are available for streaming and a new episode is added every Wednesday.