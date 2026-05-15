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What to watch on OTT: Tighee, Wolf Man and more
Tamil suspense drama Exam and documentary Marty, Life Is Short about Martin Short's career will be available for streaming.
What to watch on OTT: Marathi-language film Tighee and supernatural horror film Wolf Man, here’s a list of new releases on OTT
Marty, Life Is Short
Netflix
From breakout success on SCTV and Saturday Night Live to scene-stealing roles in landmark films and a Tony-winning run on Broadway, Martin Short has built one of comedy’s most enduring careers. A new documentary takes an in-depth look at his career spanning five decades. Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, Marty, Life Is Short combines never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators to tell Short’s story.
Exam
Prime Video
Exam is a tense, emotionally-charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled world of a competitive exam, where ambition, fear, and survival collide. Written and directed by A Sarkunam, the seven-episode series is backed by creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri. The series stars Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in lead roles, with Abbas essaying a pivotal role. Exam will stream in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with subtitles in 15 languages.
Tighee
Zee5
The Marathi-language film explores the complex and delicate relationship between a mother and her two daughters. Set against the backdrop of an ancestral home, it delves into unspoken emotions, shared memories, and the secrets that both bind and distance family members. The narrative focuses on the perception of these three women across different generations. Directed and written by Jeejivisha Kale, the film stars Bharati Achrekar, Nehha Pendse Bayas, and Sonalee Kulkarni.
The A List
JioHotstar
Directed by Eugene Yi, it features intimate, first-person interviews with 15 individuals — ranging from celebrities like Sandra Oh to activists — exploring Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) identity in America. A documentary examining the diverse experiences of AANHPI communities, moving beyond simple labels. The documentary features 15 guests including Sandra Oh, Bowen Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Connie Chung.
Wolf Man
Netflix
In this supernatural horror film, Blake and his family are attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside a farmhouse as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable that soon jeopardizes his wife and daughter. The film stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, and Sam Jaeger. It will start streaming from May 17.
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