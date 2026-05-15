What to watch on OTT: Tighee, Wolf Man and more

What to watch on OTT: Marathi-language film Tighee and supernatural horror film Wolf Man, here’s a list of new releases on OTT

Marty, Life Is Short

Netflix

From breakout success on SCTV and Saturday Night Live to scene-stealing roles in landmark films and a Tony-winning run on Broadway, Martin Short has built one of comedy’s most enduring careers. A new documentary takes an in-depth look at his career spanning five decades. Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, Marty, Life Is Short combines never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators to tell Short’s story.

Exam

Prime Video