What to watch on OTT this week: The Revolutionaries and Chumbak more

What to watch on OTT this week: From the period drama The Revolutionaries and the return of Call My Agent! to Korean romance and Marathi family drama, this week’s OTT releases offer a range of stories. Here are our picks.

The Revolutionaries

Prime Video

Inspired by true events and based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, the period drama follows four young revolutionaries during India’s freedom struggle. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series explores their fight against British rule, as well as the personal relationships and sacrifices that shaped their journey. The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. It releases on September 11.

Chumbak

Netflix

Chumbak is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas (JD) Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the creators of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. Set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood, the series follows five families whose lives are so intertwined that neighbours become less like people next door and more like permanent family — and a small problem in one home can quickly become a full-blown colony matter. The cast features Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghvan and Sandeepa Dhar.

Drawn Together

Prime Video

Adapted from Mercedes Ron’s Enfrentados duology, this follows Marfil Cortés, the daughter of a wealthy Spanish businessman, whose life in New York is upended when she is kidnapped and mysteriously released. Her father assigns the enigmatic Sebastian Moore as her bodyguard, and despite their differences, the two find themselves drawn to each other. When they return to Spain and new threats emerge, Marfil and Sebastian must confront a dangerous world where nothing is as it seems. The Spanish romantic thriller is directed by Óscar Pedraza and the cast features Ester Expósito and Hugo Diego Garcia.

A Love Other Than Yours S1

Prime Video

The Korean romance follows Namgung Ho and Lee Mi-do, a couple whose decade-long relationship has settled into comfortable familiarity. While sociable Ho sees marriage as the natural next step, Mi-do, a filmmaker struggling with her career, finds herself drawn to another man. As their relationship begins to unravel, the couple must confront whether to take the next step together or choose a love beyond each other. The series releases on September 12.

Call My Agent: The Movie

Netflix

Five years after the ASK talent agency shuts down, Andréa (Camille Cottin) reunites her former colleagues for a new professional challenge. As the agents scramble to manage demanding star clients and save the business from an unexpected crisis, old rivalries and relationships resurface. Directed by Émilie Noblet and written by Fanny Herrero and Lison Daniel, the French comedy-drama is a sequel to the hit series Call My Agent!. It features much of the original cast, along with celebrity cameos including George Clooney and Eva Longoria. It premieres on Netflix on September 10.

Adkitta

ZEE5

Adkitta is a Marathi family drama that explores parenthood, trust, attachment and the challenges of balancing work and caregiving. Directed by Ashutosh Parandkar and produced by Zee Studios, the film follows a family navigating the emotional complexities of relationships and responsibilities. The cast features Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Chandekar and Sakhi Gokhale. Adkitta releases on ZEE5 on September 11.