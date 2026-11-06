What to watch on OTT this week: Possible Love, Manoj Bajpayee-led Last Man in Tower and more

What to watch on OTT this week: This week’s OTT line-up brings together a mix of stories, from the complexities of human relationships to supernatural mysteries and youthful romance. Here are our picks:

Possible Love

Netflix



Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong is back with a new feature, Possible Love, after eight years. Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) lives with her laid-off husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and their young son Cheol until a funeral brings them into the orbit of Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), a documentary filmmaker chronicling laid-off workers, and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) — a couple whose affluent lifestyle stands in sharp contrast to their own. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at Venice Film Festival.

Last Man in Tower

Zee5

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Directed by Ben Rekhi and adapted from Aravind Adiga’s novel Last Man in Tower by Sooni Taraporevala with dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi, the engaging narrative follows a retired teacher (Manoj Bajpayee), who refuses to vacate his apartment in a Mumbai housing society. Even as he faces threats and indifference from his neighbours, he keeps warding off a lucrative redevelopment offer made by a builder (Boman Irani). The cast also features Divya Dutta.

Yaga

Lionsgate Play

Inspired by the folklore surrounding Baba Yaga, the series follows private investigator Rapp (Noah Reid), as he arrives in the coastal town of Whittock to investigate the disappearance of Henry Park, the heir to a fishing business. Alongside local detective Carson (Clark Backo), and university professor Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), Rapp uncovers a web of secrets where crime and the supernatural begin to intersect. The series also featurs Hudson Williams.

North of North S2

Netflix

As winter settles over Ice Cove, young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) is still determined to make life better — for herself and everyone around her. At the community center, she’s pushing her boss, Helen (Mary Lynn Rajskub), to trust her with more responsibility. At home, she’s trying to learn everything she can about the half-sister she never knew existed. And after her divorce, she’s open to the possibility of love. Through it all, she’s raising her daughter, Bun (Keira Belle Cooper), alongside her mother, Neevee (Maika Harper), and newfound father, Alistair (Jay Ryan). The series is created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and executive produced by Miranda de Pencier.

Meesaya Murukku 2

Sony LIV

Tamil-language musical comedy drama Meesaya Murukku 2 follows the story of Jeeva, played by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. Jeeva is a passionate artist navigating the challenges of ambition and identity while finding his place in the world of Gaana. Written and directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Meesaya Murukku 2’s cast features Chaitra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan, Ketika Sharma, Harshath Khan, Nassar, Karunas, Yogi Babuand Baba Bhaskar. The film 2 is set to release on Sony LIV on November 6.

Campus Drivers

Prime Video

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Campus Drivers follows Lois who has everything going for her and she’s been accepted into Belrose University alongside her lifelong love, Max. Lane, on the other hand, lives by his own rules. Creator of Campus Drivers, the hottest app on campus, he is as famous for his devastating smile as for his inability to commit. Their paths were never supposed to cross. Until the night when Lois, heartbroken, shows up on his doorstep. Directed by Tom Goris and Vianney Lebasque, Campus Drivers features Carmen Kassovitz, Baptiste Masseline, Madior Fall, Esteban Vial and Felix Nebel. The series will premiere on November 6.