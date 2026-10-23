What to watch on OTT this week: One About Matthew Perry, Sumo Didi and more

What to watch on OTT this week: From a glimpse into the life of Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star, to the inspiring journey of India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, this week’s OTT line-up spans real-life stories, crime dramas, social themes and offbeat comedy. Here are our picks:

One About Matthew Perry

Netflix

Anchored by testimonies from Matthew Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick and his lifelong best friends, the three-part series features unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family’s private archive. The series traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend. It includes memories from his creative collaborators and friends who adored and supported him are woven with candid new details on his private struggles. The series, directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, will release on October 27.

Chaar Yaar

Prime Video

Set against the gritty and vibrant backdrop of early-2000s Mumbai, the series follows four friends, Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer. When a desperate decision, driven by their circumstances and ambitions, takes them down an unexpected path, their ordinary lives spiral into a dangerous world of crime, gangsters, and high-stakes heists. Caught between Mumbai’s underworld and Inspector Sumati Bhalerao, who is hot on their trail, the four friends must navigate dangerous encounters and high-speed car thefts, where one wrong move could cost them everything. The eight-episode series is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant.

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Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass

Netflix

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, follows Gail Daughtry (Zoey Deutch), a hairdresser in small-town Kansas, and her fiancé, Tom (Michael Cassidy), are two weeks away from their wedding when they discuss their “celebrity sex pass”—the one celebrity they could sleep with without violating their relationship. When her fiancé cheats on her with his “celebrity pass,” Gail Daughtry decides to get even. Her quest leads her on a wild adventure through Hollywood as she frantically searches for her own celebrity pass — actor Jon Hamm.

Dorothy

Netflix

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular character, while Sananth and Rishikanth play the lead roles. It follows two inseparable friends whose lives are transformed by the arrival of a girl. The film, which received mixed reviews, explores transgender experiences, queer love, and gender identity, challenging rigid social norms and conventional masculinity in rural Tamil Nadu.

Sumo Didi

Hindi Zee 5

Inspired by the remarkable journey of Hetal Dave, India’s first professional female sumo wrestler, the film follows a woman who turns what the world sees as her limitation into her greatest strength. As Hetal finds her calling in the unconventional world of sumo wrestling, she embarks on a journey that challenges perceptions around women, their bodies and their abilities. Shriyam Bhagnani steps into the demanding role of Hetal Dave, bringing alive her determination and emotional journey, with Chaitnya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor also featuring in the film. The film is directed by Jayant Rohatgi.

Legend of the White Dragon

Lionsgate Play

Blending fantasy, action and adventure, Legend of the White Dragon, directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke, follows Erik Reed, a warrior forced into hiding after being blamed for the destruction caused by a devastating battle. Three years later, he reunites with former allies to reclaim his White Dragon powers and clear his name. As powerful enemies close in and threats from his past resurface, Erik embarks on a dangerous mission to protect his family and confront those seeking revenge.