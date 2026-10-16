What to watch on OTT this week: Disclosure Day, The Invite and more

What to watch on OTT this week: From a dinner party that spirals into uncomfortable revelations to a diplomatic crisis that threatens to push the US towards war, this week’s OTT line-up explores relationships, power and secrets that refuse to stay buried. Here are our picks:

The Invite

Zee 5

The Invite is a dark comedy that explores the complexities of marriage, relationships and the unexpected turns an ordinary dinner party can take. When a couple invites their upstairs neighbours over for dinner, what begins as a seemingly casual evening soon takes an unpredictable turn, bringing unspoken tensions and complicated dynamics to the surface. Blending humour with relationship drama, The Invite offers a sharp and entertaining take on intimacy, marriage and the awkward truths that can emerge when people come together. The cast features Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Edward Norton.

The Diplomat S4

Netflix

After The Diplomat’s shocking Season 3 finale, its Season 4 returns with surprises ahead for Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), her husband Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). In the new season, one unfortunate moment shatters the peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon could nudge the United States toward war.

Disclosure Day

JioHotstar

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Directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, Disclosure Day is a science fiction thriller based on a story by Spielberg and written by David Koepp. The film follows a television meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a cybersecurity analyst (Josh O’Connor) on a mission to reveal the existence of extraterrestrial life to the world. As they race to expose the truth, they must evade a government contractor (Colin Firth) determined to keep the secret under wraps. The ensemble cast also includes Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

DC

Sony LIV

DC follows Devadas, aka Das (Lokesh Kanagaraj), an outlaw who lives by his own moral code. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Parvathy, a singer, while Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi) navigates a world shaped by survival. As their paths intersect, love, betrayal and revenge collide, drawing them into a web of conflict. Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Kasthuri Raja and Thalaivasal Vijay, among others.

Evil Dead Burn

Netflix

Evil Dead Burn is a 2026 American supernatural horror film written and directed by Sébastien Vaniček, who co-wrote it with Florent Bernard, and produced by Rob Tapert and series creator Sam Raimi. It serves as a sequel to Evil Dead Rise (2023) and is the sixth installment in the Evil Dead film series. The film stars Souheila Yacoub as a young woman who seeks solace with her in-laws following the death of her husband. After the loss of her husband, a grieving woman seeks solace with her in-laws at their secluded family home. However, it soon becomes a reunion from hell as the Book of the Dead unleashes demonic forces that transform them into Deadites one by one.

Sacrifice

Lionsgate Play

Set against the backdrop of a glamorous charity gala, Sacrifice, directed by Romain Gavras, follows a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he is taken hostage by a radical warrior and her devoted followers. As celebrities, billionaires and high-profile guests find themselves caught in an unexpected crisis, the night unfolds into a chaotic journey where faith, conviction and survival take centre stage. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans and Salma Hayek, the film blends action, adventure and comedy, exploring the fine line between public performance and personal belief.