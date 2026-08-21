What to watch on OTT this week: Blood Sacrifice, Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter

What to watch on OTT this week: This week’s lineup offers a genre-spanning mix of crime stories, offbeat comedies, youthful romance, sporting greatness, and cosmic superhero intrigue, featuring a blend of acclaimed international talent and major stars. Here’s our pick.

Blood Sacrifice

Netflix

New Swedish five-part crime thriller series, created by George Kay (Lupin, Hijack), introduces a tense and emotionally charged hunt for a killer targeting the police. Jakob Oftebro stars as lead investigator Thomas, forced to work with his estranged father Alfred, a former detective played by Peter Andersson. As bodies mount and the attacks draw closer to home, father and son must put decades of resentment aside to stop a brutal killer before time runs out. The series is directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.