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What to watch on OTT this week: Blood Sacrifice, Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter
Also available for streaming romantic comedy Here the Whole Time, sci-fi crime thriller Lanterns and Hindi comedy crime thriller Clean Up Company
What to watch on OTT this week: This week’s lineup offers a genre-spanning mix of crime stories, offbeat comedies, youthful romance, sporting greatness, and cosmic superhero intrigue, featuring a blend of acclaimed international talent and major stars. Here’s our pick.
Blood Sacrifice
Netflix
New Swedish five-part crime thriller series, created by George Kay (Lupin, Hijack), introduces a tense and emotionally charged hunt for a killer targeting the police. Jakob Oftebro stars as lead investigator Thomas, forced to work with his estranged father Alfred, a former detective played by Peter Andersson. As bodies mount and the attacks draw closer to home, father and son must put decades of resentment aside to stop a brutal killer before time runs out. The series is directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.
Clean Up Company
MX Player
Raju, Swapan, and Goldie stumble into an unusual way of making money when they are asked to dispose of a dead body for a gangster. What begins as a one-off job soon turns into a business of their own, but their new venture pulls them deeper into the dangerous world of Saribgunj, where gang rivalries, crime, and shifting loyalties are part of everyday life. Directed and written by Rohan Ghose and co-written by Konarak Mukherjee, Clean Up Company stars Amey Wagh, Vishal Jethwa, Ajitesh Gupta, Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Kishan.
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter
Prime Video
The feature-length sports documentary offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. It traces his remarkable journey from a childhood shaped by war in Serbia to becoming one of the most dominant and polarising figures in tennis history. Directed by Jason Hehir, the documentary also features Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, and Howard Bryant.
Here the Whole Time
Netflix
An adaptation of Vitor Martins’s bestseller, features Miguel Lallo and Diego Lira in the leads. Felipe (Lallo), a teenager with a passion for pop culture, just wants to survive the summer break — staying away from the school bullies and binge-watching his favorite shows. But his plans go awry when his neighbor Caio (Lira), the popular guy at school and his old crush, moves in under the same roof for two weeks.
Lanterns
JioHotstar
The series follows veteran intergalactic cop Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart as they investigate a murder in a small Nebraska town. What initially appears to be a simple local crime soon unravels into a sprawling cosmic mystery with consequences that could alter the fate of the entire universe. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, joined by Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Nathan Fillion.
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