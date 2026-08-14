What to watch on OTT this week: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors S2, more

What to watch on OTT: This week’s OTT slate offers a fresh bunch of films and series that bring celebrity intrigue, action, romance and real-life heroism on the screen. Here’s our pick.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Hindi Zee 5

Set against the backdrop of the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata revisits one of the darkest chapters in India’s history to spotlight a group of unsung heroes whose courage and selflessness saved countless lives. Set within Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, the film follows the extraordinary actions of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel and other hospital staff who became the first line of defence for the patients in their care. The cast features Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and

Esha Dey. It will be available for streaming from August 14.

The Traitors S2

Prime Video

The show returns with 21 celebrity players entering a high-stakes game of trust, deception and betrayal, where alliances can shift in an instant and no one is quite what they seem. Hosted by Karan Johar, the season pits players against one another as they navigate secret strategies, psychological games and shifting loyalties in a bid to win the grand prize and the title of the ultimate Traitor or Faithful. New episodes stream every Thursday.

Reacher Season 4

Prime Video

Reacher Season 4 sees Jack Reacher thrust into another dangerous investigation after an encounter with a troubled stranger on a Philadelphia subway takes a deadly turn. Inspired by Gone Tomorrow, the 13th novel in Lee Child’s bestselling book series, the latest season follows Reacher as he takes on powerful adversaries in a conspiracy that runs far deeper than it first appears. The cast includes Alan Ritchson, Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan and Kathleen Robertson.

Also read | Reacher Season 4 review: Alan Ritchson returns in a fast and furious series

Cocktail 2

Netflix

Ten years into their relationship, Diya and Kunal seem to have settled into a comfortable life together. Their world is turned upside down when Ally, an old friend, unexpectedly reappears. As buried emotions resurface and loyalties are tested, what starts as a carefully laid plan between two women quickly snowballs into a series of wildly unpredictable events. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama that serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, received mixed reviews.

Don’t Say Good Luck

Netflix

Sophie Birenbaum is finally getting her moment in the spotlight when she lands the lead role in her high school musical. But the excitement of rehearsals and opening night takes a back seat when her family life suddenly becomes far more dramatic than anything happening on stage. As Sophie tries to navigate the pressures of school, friendships and teenage life, she must also deal with the unexpected chaos at home. Sunny Sandler stars as Sophie, alongside Melanie Lynskey as Elizabeth, Max Greenfield as Ted and Jack Champion as Jack. It will be available for streaming from August 14.

Aakhri Sawal

Lionsgate Play

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Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Sanjay Dutt), a respected academic with deeply held beliefs, finds his worldview challenged when a disagreement with his student Vicky (Namashi Chakraborty) escalates into a larger ideological and moral conflict. As the debate forces buried truths and uncomfortable questions to the surface, Nadkarni is compelled to confront the historical legacy that has shaped his convictions. Caught between certainty and self-doubt, the professor must reckon with whether the beliefs he has lived by can withstand the questions posed by a new generation.