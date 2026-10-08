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What to watch on OTT this week: Ben Affleck’s thriller Animals and Carrie Season 1 and more
What to watch on OTT this week: Also available for streaming are the finale of Ted Lasso Season 4, Mortal Kombat II and Kani Kusruti-led Malayalam original Eyes
This week’s OTT slate offers plenty of suspense — Ben Affleck’s brings Animals to Netflix while Ted Lasso Season 4 wraps up and Above & Below packs survival thrills. Here are our picks:
Animals
Netflix
In Animals, an ominous phone call threatens to unravel the carefully constructed life that Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) shares with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). As the couple scramble to respond, their seemingly secure world begins to fall apart. Affleck, who co-wrote and directed the film, turns the spotlight on the Kimballs, inviting viewers into their home on what could be the worst night of their lives. The film also features Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Adriana Paz. The film is set to stream on October 9.
Carrie Season 1
Prime Video
Based on Stephen King’s iconic debut novel, Carrie Season 1 follows misfit high‑schooler Carrie White. She has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret. After her father’s untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence. Mike Flanagan is the showrunner of the thriller series and the cast features Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton and Joel Oulette, among others.
Eyes
Sony LIV
The Malayalam original follows Tina Sebastian (Kani Kusruti), a police officer investigating disturbing cases involving women, as mental health professionals join forces with the police to understand the psychology of stalkers, identify warning signs and prevent situations from escalating. Dev Mohan and Vasudev Bose, who plays stalker Milind Shekhar, add to the complex web of relationships and intrigue. Produced by DreamKatcher, EYES is written by Bobby & Sanjay, based on a story by Anjana Nayar, marking their reunion after Uyare and Kaanekkaane.
Ted Lasso S4
AppleTV
The finale episode of Ted Lasso Season 4 is now streaming, bringing the Emmy-winning comedy series’s latest chapter to a close. Titled Being Alive, the 55-minute finale finds Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and the AFC Richmond women’s team facing major changes as the season wraps up. The fourth season shifted the spotlight to Richmond’s newly-formed women’s side, while bringing back familiar favourites including Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple). The season ended with some big revelations and shake-ups.
Mortal Kombat II
JioHotstar
Directed by Simon McQuoid, the action-fantasy sequel brings back the warriors of Earthrealm for another brutal battle against Shao Kahn and the forces of Outworld. The biggest addition to the franchise is Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, who joins returning stars including Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Ludi Lin, Josh Lawson and Hiroyuki Sanada. The film is based on the popular video-game franchise created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.
Above and Below
Lionsgate Play
A dream vacation in Mexico takes a dangerous turn in Above & Below when five friends discover cartel cocaine during a shark-diving expedition. Trapped in a shark cage and forced to retrieve the drugs from the ocean floor, Tatiana and her companions must contend with Great White sharks, dwindling oxygen and armed criminals. Starring Laura Marano, Antonio Banderas and Ramiro Alonso, the film, directed by Jesse V. Johnson, combines underwater survival with crime-thriller suspense. The film is set to stream on October 9.
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