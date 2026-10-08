What to watch on OTT this week: Ben Affleck’s thriller Animals and Carrie Season 1 and more

This week’s OTT slate offers plenty of suspense — Ben Affleck’s brings Animals to Netflix while Ted Lasso Season 4 wraps up and Above & Below packs survival thrills. Here are our picks:

Animals

Netflix

In Animals, an ominous phone call threatens to unravel the carefully constructed life that Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) shares with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington). As the couple scramble to respond, their seemingly secure world begins to fall apart. Affleck, who co-wrote and directed the film, turns the spotlight on the Kimballs, inviting viewers into their home on what could be the worst night of their lives. The film also features Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Adriana Paz. The film is set to stream on October 9.