What to watch on OTT this week: Aneet Padda-led Hunkkaar, Alia Bhatt-produced Don’t Be Shy

What to watch on OTT this week: This week’s OTT line-up spans genres and geographies, from courtroom drama and psychological thriller to YA romance, folk horror and a decades-spanning Tamil love story. Here are our picks.

Hunkkaar

JioHotstar

The six-part Hunkkaar: The Roar follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), who accuses Sunil ‘Baapji’ Chakosi (Raghubir Yadav), a powerful and revered spiritual leader, of sexual assault. Her allegation sets off a police investigation, intense media scrutiny and a high-stakes courtroom battle. The series examines Meenu’s fight for justice against the influence and power wielded by a religious leader, while exploring questions of faith, power, public perception and institutional complicity.

Also read | Hunkkaar review: Aneet Padda returns in a powerful role after Saiyaara

This Tempting Madness

Lionsgate Play

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Mia’s life is thrown into uncertainty when she wakes from a coma following a near-fatal fall. Her confusion deepens when she learns that her husband, Jake, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder her. Determined to understand what really happened, Mia begins piecing together fragments of her past. As her brother Ajay and Jake pull her in opposing directions, Mia finds herself caught between love, suspicion and a growing sense that she can no longer trust her own mind. Led by Simone Ashley, alongside Austin Stowell and Suraj Sharma, the film is directed by Jennifer E. Montgomery.

Don’t Be Shy

Prime Video

Don’t Be Shy follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life all figured out — until an unexpected turn sets her carefully planned world spiralling out of control. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the YA romcom is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film features four newcomers — Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal — alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.

Midsommar

JioHotstar

Newly added to the streamer’s slate is much talked-about Midsommar. This 2019 folk horror film written and directed by Ari Aster. Starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as an American couple, the film follows them as they travel to rural Sweden and become entangled with a sinister cult and its increasingly violent rituals. The supporting cast includes William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe and Will Poulter.

The Love Hypothesis

Prime Video

Based on the novel by Ali Hazelwood, The Love Hypothesis follows Olive, a brilliant Ph.D. candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realises her best friend Anh has fallen for her crush Jeremy, Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen to prove she’s moved on. What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. The film is directed by Claire Scanlon, created and written by Ali Hazelwood. The romcom features Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman in lead roles.

Habeebi

Sony LIV

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Tamil-language ‘Habeebi’ is a love story, set in a town near Tirunelveli, spanning four decades. At its heart is Mohammad Yousuf (portrayed by Kasthuri Raja), determined to keep his ancestral handloom craft alive as the industry fades. His son Abuthahir (portrayed by Esha M) finds himself caught between this legacy and his quiet, enduring love for Nilofar (portrayed by Malavika Manoj). Against the backdrop of the Gulf migration, the film captures an era when families stayed connected through letters, cassette recordings and long-awaited reunions. Directed by Meera Kathiravan, it is written by VS Mohamed Ameen.