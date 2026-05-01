What to watch on OTT: The House of the Spirits, Glory

What to watch on OTT: Karan Anshuman-created Glory and The House of the Spirits, a series based on Isabel Allende’s novel, here’s a list of new releases on OTT:

The House of the Spirits

Prime Video

Based on the 1982 novel by Isabel Allende, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga that follows the lives of revolutionary and resilient women — Clara, the grandmother; Blanca, the daughter; and Alba, the granddaughter — over half a century in a remote, conservative South American country shaped by disaster, class conflict, and magic. The series is directed by Francisca Alegria and Andrés Wood. The first episode is available for streaming and a new episode will be added on Wednesday.