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What to watch on OTT: The House of the Spirits, Glory
What to watch on OTT: Michael B. Jordan voiced animated film Swapped and new season of Sapne vs Everyone and will be available for streaming
What to watch on OTT: Karan Anshuman-created Glory and The House of the Spirits, a series based on Isabel Allende’s novel, here’s a list of new releases on OTT:
The House of the Spirits
Prime Video
Based on the 1982 novel by Isabel Allende, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga that follows the lives of revolutionary and resilient women — Clara, the grandmother; Blanca, the daughter; and Alba, the granddaughter — over half a century in a remote, conservative South American country shaped by disaster, class conflict, and magic. The series is directed by Francisca Alegria and Andrés Wood. The first episode is available for streaming and a new episode will be added on Wednesday.
Glory
Netflix
Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the series is set in the high-stakes world of Indian boxing. At its core, Glory brings to the fore a fractured family forced back together. Raghubir Singh (Suvinder Vicky), a formidable boxing coach driven by an obsession with Olympic glory, struggles to hold together a legacy that is slowly unraveling under the weight of strained relationships. His sons Dev (Divyenndu) and Ravi (Pulkit Samrat) return to Shaktigarh to uncover the truth behind the brutal assault on their sister Gudiya (Jannat Zubair) and the mysterious death of a rising Olympic boxing star — Nihal Singh.
Sapne vs Everyone Season 2
Prime Video
Set against the backdrop of the two different worlds of Mumbai’s film industry and real estate, picks up from last season’s cliffhanger. Sapne vs Everyone Season 2 follows Prashant. He continues to struggle to establish himself as an actor in the highly competitive world of entertainment, even as Jimmy, known as the ‘Sales God, ’ sinks deeper into the world of real estate and politics. Written and directed by Ambrish Verma and produced by The Viral Fever, the five-episode series returns with Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vijayant Kohli in lead roles.
Swapped
Netflix
Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple star in the animated film Swapped, a Freaky Friday-like adventure set in the wild. Deep inside the animal kingdom, where a tiny woodland creature (voiced by Jordan) and a regal bird (voiced by Temple) find themselves in a body swap mishap. The two sworn enemies are forced to walk in each other’s feathers and fur as they embark on a wild journey together. Directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled), the story is scripted by John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie).
Under the Stars
Lionsgate Play
Ian is a romance novelist who has run out of romance. Creatively blocked and stuck in a relationship that has quietly stopped working, his life is upended when he discovers his girlfriend has been unfaithful. On the advice of his aunt, he trades London for the sunlit countryside of Puglia, Italy, checking into an olive farm run by a warm, unhurried man named Giacomo and managed by his spirited daughter Arianna. What begins as a search for inspiration slowly becomes something far more personal. The film is written by Victoria Vinuesa and directed by Michelle Danner. The cast features Alex Pettyfer, Toni Collette, Andy Garcia and Eva De Dominici.
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